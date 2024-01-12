Hero MotoCorp Signs On Distribution Partner For UK Expansion

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has reportedly signed on MotoGB as its distribution partner for the brand’s expansion into Europe in 2024. MotoGB is a well-established distributor in the UK, and deals with several brands, including Sym, Benelli, Keeway, Voge, Royal Enfield, Lambretta and Italjet. After starting UK operations with the Hero Vida V1 Pro electric scooter, Hero MotoCorp is also set to introduce its premium range of ICE motorcycles and scooters in UK and other countries in Europe, including Spain and France.

According to MCN, Hero’s bikes are set to be distributed across the UK by MotoGB, with the first batch expected to arrive between April and May 2024. MotoGB in turn will select at least 50 dealers within its network to push the new brand. On its part, Hero MotoCorp seems to believe that European markets will allow the brand to experiment with more innovative features to be offered in its premium two-wheelers.

Niranjan Gupta took over as CEO of Hero MotoCorp in May 2023. Seen here with Hero MotoCorp Chairman, Dr. Pawan Munjal.

“We’ve got the manufacturing base already. We got volume. We’ve tied up with distributors here and there’s a customer need gap,” Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta is reported to have told British motorcycle publication MCN, adding that European markets will offer the brand to focus on premium products with more innovative features, without taking into consideration factors like cost and value which the brand has to keep in mind for domestic and other Asian markets.

“It also allows us to experiment with products with more features, simply because the developed markets like Europe, and the UK, will have customers with a better ability to pay,” Niranjan Gupta is quoted by MCN has having said.

“Now, when they have a better ability to pay then you can experiment with more bold and innovative features and see how these features are received. So, they will also become markets where we can try out some kind of stuff where we know that in the Asian markets there will be very few takers if it becomes too expensive,” he added.

The Hero Splendor is India's highest-selling motorcycle for several years now. From January to October, 2023, the Hero Splendor registered sales of over 2.5 million units in India.

In India, Hero MotoCorp is the market leader and is also the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume. In 2023, Hero MotoCorp sold nearly 5.5 million two-wheelers, a 5 per cent increase in overall sales over the previous year. In December 2023, the company reported domestic despatches to dealers of 3,77,842 units, a marginal decline of 1 per cent.

However, exports grew around 26 per cent, even though overseas volumes were just 16,110 units in December 2023. Hero already has presence in over 40 countries across the world, including a strong presence in the Latin America market. With increased focus on several European countries, Hero will be looking to boost its exports over the next few years; at the same time focussing on both EVs and other premium two-wheelers for overseas markets.

In India, Hero MotoCorp has a collaboration with Harley-Davidson, and under the partnership, the first product was launched earlier this year, the made-in-India Harley-Davidson X440, based on an all-new platform and jointly developed by the two brands. Hero is also getting ready to launch its own version of the same 440 cc platform, a motorcycle which will be called the Hero Mavrick 440.

