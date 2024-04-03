2025 Indian Scout Line-Up Revealed

Indian Motorcycle has announced a full-updated Indian Scout line-up for 2025, with five models sharing the same underpinnings but each with a different look and feel. All five models of the 2025 Indian Scout lineup come with a new frame and a powerful all-new 1,250 cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine. This marks the line's first major overhaul since the brand was relaunched in 2013. The five models include the heritage-inspired Indian Scout Classic, the stripped-down Scout Bobber, the light touring Super Scout, the aggressive Sport Scout, reviving a historic name from Indian’s past, and the range topping 101 Scout.

All-New SpeedPlus Engine

The entire new Indian Scout range is powered by a new liquid-cooled 1,250 cc, four-valve, DOHC, 60-degree v-twin engine which has been named the SpeedPlus. The engine puts out 103.5 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 111 Nm of peak torque at 6,300 rpm (roughly 13 Nm more torque than the previous Scout engine). The 101 Scout makes a little more power at 110 bhp, and while peak torque output remains the same, according to Indian Motorcycle, the 101 Scout has more torque at higher revs. The difference in output on the 101 Scout and the other models are mainly due to ECU tuning, so there’s a possibility that the other Scout models can also be updated to unlock more power.

New SpeedPlus 1250 engine with cleaner external design without engine fins.

The SpeedPlus engine also gets other changes internally, and externally as well, with a cleaner and less industrial look. The engine though clean and smooth, is a departure from the visual character of past engines, including Indian’s air-cooled Thunderstroke engine, or even the liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine which, even though being liquid-cooled, sports cooling fins which are a nod to the older air-stroke engines from Indian’s heritage. The new SpeedPlus gets a slip and assist clutch and with liquid-cooling has enabled the reduction of the radiator size by as much as 20 per cent.

New Chassis

2025 Indian Scout range features new chassis.

The new chassis of the 2025 Indian Scout range includes a steel tube front frame and a redesigned aluminium centre piece offering an overall cleaner look. At the rear, is a new subframe which is common across the range, offering more customising options for customers. The new Indian Scout range gets the same 41 mm telescopic fork with 104 mm travel, except for the 101 Scout which gets a 43 mm upside down fork with 150 mm travel. The 101 Scout also gets fully adjustable dual shocks at the rear with 76 mm travel, while the rest of the range gets only preload-adjustable dual shocks.

The 101 Scout features a bigger 19-inch front wheel and upside down 43 mm front fork.

On the braking front, all the Scout models share the same rear brakes, with a single 298 mm rotor and a single-piston caliper. Up front though, the Classic, Bobber, Sport and Super Scout get a single two-piston caliper with a 298 mm semi-floating rotor up front, while the 101 Scout gets dual four-piston calipers and 320 mm rotors. The Scout Classic, Super Scout and Scout Bobber run on 16-inch wheels front and rear, but the 101 Scout and Sport Scout get a 19-inch front wheel.

Trims & Electronics

The Limited +Tech trim offers the round 4-inch touchscreen display, while the standard gets the analog instrument console.

Multiple trim options are offered on the 2025 Indian Scout range, with Standard, Limited and Limited +Tech. The first two trims are offered on the Scout Classic, Scout Bobber and Sport Scout and includes standard ABS, LED lighting, an analog gauge and fuel level, as well as fuel economy data. The Limited trim adds traction control, cruise control, a USB charger and three selectable ride modes – Sport, Standard and Tour. The Limited +Tech trim comes standard on the Super Scout and 101 Scout which features a 4-inch round touchscreen, and also offers Indian’s Ride Command software and GPS navigation to the Scout for the first time.

Availability of all models in the 2025 Indian Scout range in India remains doubtful with less interest in the premium heavyweight cruiser segment.

Positioning & Availability

Internationally, and particularly in the North America market, the new Indian Scout range with the new 1,250 cc SpeedPlus engine seem to be targeted primarily at the Harley-Davidson models with the new Revolution Max 1250 engine. Smaller Scout Sixty models are also expected to be introduced at a later date, which will likely be a 1,000 cc engine to go up squarely against Harley-Davidson’s Revolution Max 975 engine models.

The 101 Scout is the more performance-oriented model with more power and slightly more torque at higher revs.

In India though, Indian Motorcycle has extremely limited presence currently with only about 4-5 dealerships across the country. Even if the new 2025 Indian Scout range is introduced, prices will begin from around Rs. 19 lakh (Ex-showroom), and considering the waning interest in India for heavyweight cruiser motorcycles, it remains to be seen what direction Indian Motorcycle takes, as far as the Indian market is concerned.