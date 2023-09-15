Login

Lexus LC500h Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.50 Crore

The special edition Lexus sports coupe gets aero styling elements and a blue-finished interior.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

15-Sep-23 05:10 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Limited Edition gets unique exterior and interior colours
  • Gets enhanced aero elements compared to standard model
  • Costs about Rs 11 lakh more than the standard LC500h

Lexus India has launched a new special edition of the LC500h coupe. The new Limited Edition model gets cosmetic enhancements over the standard model including a new exterior and interior colour scheme. The special edition is priced at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom), about Rs 11 lakh more than the standard LC500h.

 

Also read: 2024 Lexus LM Review: One Of A Kind Luxury MPV
 

The cosmetic enhancements to the exterior include a sportier body kit adding elements such as canards on the front bumper and a carbon fibre rear wing. The grille also gets a more subdued finish as compared to the standard model while it also sits on new 5-spoke black-finished alloy wheels. The vehicle also gets an exclusive Hakugin exterior colour which Lexus says is inspired by traditional porcelain craftsmanship. The unique paint shade features a matte-finished white base coat with a texture claimed to be similar to unglazed porcelain. This is then covered by layers of satin lacquer to reach the finished product. 

 

Also Read: Bookings Commence For The Lexus LM In India
 

Moving to the cabin, the black, ocher or dark rose upholstery colour options of the standard model are replaced by a Kachi-Blue leather and Alcantara upholstery. Lexus says the colour is inspired by ‘traditional Japanese Indigo blue’ and is said to foster a more relaxed driving environment. Lexus has not revealed any changes to the equipment list as compared to the standard model save for the addition of Limited Edition scuff plates.

Also Read: 2023 Lexus RX SUV Deliveries Begin In India

 

There is no change under the hood as well with the 3.5-litre petrol V6 strong hybrid powertrain continuing to power the coupe. The powertrain develops a combined 354 bhp.

# Lexus LC 500# Lexus LC500h launched# Lexus LC500h Limited Edition# Coupe SUV# Sports Cars

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Honda Brio
7.6
0
10
2013 Honda Brio
41,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700
8.8
0
10
2021 Mahindra XUV700
15,999 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 24.00 L
₹ 50,765/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki XL6
4,338 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 13.75 L
₹ 29,078/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
7.7
0
10
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
18,999 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 12.50 L
₹ 27,996/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda City
7.9
0
10
2019 Honda City
30,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar
9.1
0
10
2023 Mahindra Thar
1,843 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
8.0
0
10
2018 Toyota Corolla Altis
40,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2017 Hyundai Creta
50,259 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.00 L
₹ 22,397/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
7.7
0
10
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
44,112 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
₹ 43,673/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Verna
2019 Hyundai Verna
55,177 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on LC

Lexus LC
7.8
0
10
Lexus LC

Starts at ₹ 2.39 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View LC Specifications
View LC Features

Popular Lexus Models

Lexus LX
Lexus LX

₹ 2.82 Crore

Lexus NX
Lexus NX

₹ 67.35 - 74.24 Lakh

Lexus ES
Lexus ES

₹ 61.6 - 67.9 Lakh

Lexus LC
Lexus LC

₹ 2.39 Crore

Lexus RX
Lexus RX

₹ 95.8 Lakh - 1.18 Crore

Lexus LS
Lexus LS

₹ 1.96 - 2.27 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Lexus LC500h Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.50 Crore
Lexus LC500h Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.50 Crore
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-1498 second ago

The special edition Lexus sports coupe gets aero styling elements and a blue-finished interior.

Hero Karizma XMR Rolls Out Of Factory; Deliveries To Commence Soon
Hero Karizma XMR Rolls Out Of Factory; Deliveries To Commence Soon
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 minutes ago

Hero MotoCorp has begun manufacturing the new Karizma XMR at its plant. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin soon.

Ather 450X's Digital Console Receives OTA Update, Now Displays Active Regeneration
Ather 450X's Digital Console Receives OTA Update, Now Displays Active Regeneration
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

44 minutes ago

The Ather 450X offers two regenerative options on the digital console: Active and Braking regen

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV vs Rivals In Numbers: Range, Battery, Performance And Dimensions Compared
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV vs Rivals In Numbers: Range, Battery, Performance And Dimensions Compared
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Here’s how the EQE compares with the rest of its rivals on paper.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Achieves 25 Lakh Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Achieves 25 Lakh Sales Milestone
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Since it was first launched in India 15 years ago, the Dzire has grown to be quite popular in the sub-compact sedan segment in India.

2023 Honda CB200X Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.47 Lakh
2023 Honda CB200X Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.47 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The 2023 Honda CB200X is now OBD-II compliant and also gets an assist and a slipper clutch.

Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
Mercedes-Benz EQE Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.39 Crore
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

For now, the EQE – which is the largest battery-powered Mercedes SUV in the country – will be available in a single variant.

Land Rover India To Open Orderbooks For Range Rover EV By Late-2023
Land Rover India To Open Orderbooks For Range Rover EV By Late-2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The all-electric Range Rover is expected to debut sometime next year as Land Rover’s first EV.

Citroen C3 Aircross To Be Priced From Rs. 9.99 Lakh; Bookings Open
Citroen C3 Aircross To Be Priced From Rs. 9.99 Lakh; Bookings Open
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Bookings for the new Citroen C3 Aircross have opened for a token of Rs. 25,000. It will be launched at an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Limited-Run MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen Edition Unveiled
Limited-Run MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen Edition Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Special edition Brutale pays tribute to the historic Assen Circuit in the Netherlands with a striking blue and silver paint scheme.

Updated Lexus LC500h Launched In India; Priced At Rs 2.39 Crore
Updated Lexus LC500h Launched In India; Priced At Rs 2.39 Crore
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Updated Lexus grand tourer gains some new features along with minor cosmetic updates.

New Renault Rafale Coupe-SUV Teased Ahead Of June 18 Debut
New Renault Rafale Coupe-SUV Teased Ahead Of June 18 Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Renault's new coupe-SUV, the Rafale, is named after a race plane from the 1930s and will be unveiled at the Paris Air Show on June 18th

Lexus India Hikes Prices Across Its Range By Upto 3.2%
Lexus India Hikes Prices Across Its Range By Upto 3.2%
c&b icon
By Ameya Naik
calendar-icon

8 months ago

The company will be increasing the prices of its hybrid electric models - LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h and ES 300h

10 Times Mitsubishi Built Awesome Sports Cars
10 Times Mitsubishi Built Awesome Sports Cars
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Mitsubishi focused on making SUVs, but the other cars participated in rallies and off-road endeavours. It went into Dakar and WRCs to compete and won the former 12 times.

Famous Footballers And Their Favourite Set Of Wheels
Famous Footballers And Their Favourite Set Of Wheels
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

As some of the highest-paid athletes in the world, many popular footballers enjoy amassing a collection of rare and limited-edition automobiles. Here's a look at a few.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Lexus LC500h Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.50 Crore
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn