Lexus LC500h Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.50 Crore

Lexus India has launched a new special edition of the LC500h coupe. The new Limited Edition model gets cosmetic enhancements over the standard model including a new exterior and interior colour scheme. The special edition is priced at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom), about Rs 11 lakh more than the standard LC500h.

The cosmetic enhancements to the exterior include a sportier body kit adding elements such as canards on the front bumper and a carbon fibre rear wing. The grille also gets a more subdued finish as compared to the standard model while it also sits on new 5-spoke black-finished alloy wheels. The vehicle also gets an exclusive Hakugin exterior colour which Lexus says is inspired by traditional porcelain craftsmanship. The unique paint shade features a matte-finished white base coat with a texture claimed to be similar to unglazed porcelain. This is then covered by layers of satin lacquer to reach the finished product.

Moving to the cabin, the black, ocher or dark rose upholstery colour options of the standard model are replaced by a Kachi-Blue leather and Alcantara upholstery. Lexus says the colour is inspired by ‘traditional Japanese Indigo blue’ and is said to foster a more relaxed driving environment. Lexus has not revealed any changes to the equipment list as compared to the standard model save for the addition of Limited Edition scuff plates.

There is no change under the hood as well with the 3.5-litre petrol V6 strong hybrid powertrain continuing to power the coupe. The powertrain develops a combined 354 bhp.