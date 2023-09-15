Lexus LC500h Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 2.50 Crore
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
15-Sep-23 05:10 PM IST
Highlights
- Limited Edition gets unique exterior and interior colours
- Gets enhanced aero elements compared to standard model
- Costs about Rs 11 lakh more than the standard LC500h
Lexus India has launched a new special edition of the LC500h coupe. The new Limited Edition model gets cosmetic enhancements over the standard model including a new exterior and interior colour scheme. The special edition is priced at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom), about Rs 11 lakh more than the standard LC500h.
Also read: 2024 Lexus LM Review: One Of A Kind Luxury MPV
The cosmetic enhancements to the exterior include a sportier body kit adding elements such as canards on the front bumper and a carbon fibre rear wing. The grille also gets a more subdued finish as compared to the standard model while it also sits on new 5-spoke black-finished alloy wheels. The vehicle also gets an exclusive Hakugin exterior colour which Lexus says is inspired by traditional porcelain craftsmanship. The unique paint shade features a matte-finished white base coat with a texture claimed to be similar to unglazed porcelain. This is then covered by layers of satin lacquer to reach the finished product.
Also Read: Bookings Commence For The Lexus LM In India
Moving to the cabin, the black, ocher or dark rose upholstery colour options of the standard model are replaced by a Kachi-Blue leather and Alcantara upholstery. Lexus says the colour is inspired by ‘traditional Japanese Indigo blue’ and is said to foster a more relaxed driving environment. Lexus has not revealed any changes to the equipment list as compared to the standard model save for the addition of Limited Edition scuff plates.
Also Read: 2023 Lexus RX SUV Deliveries Begin In India
There is no change under the hood as well with the 3.5-litre petrol V6 strong hybrid powertrain continuing to power the coupe. The powertrain develops a combined 354 bhp.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-1498 second ago
The special edition Lexus sports coupe gets aero styling elements and a blue-finished interior.
15 minutes ago
Hero MotoCorp has begun manufacturing the new Karizma XMR at its plant. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin soon.
44 minutes ago
The Ather 450X offers two regenerative options on the digital console: Active and Braking regen
2 hours ago
Here’s how the EQE compares with the rest of its rivals on paper.
2 hours ago
Since it was first launched in India 15 years ago, the Dzire has grown to be quite popular in the sub-compact sedan segment in India.
2 hours ago
The 2023 Honda CB200X is now OBD-II compliant and also gets an assist and a slipper clutch.
3 hours ago
For now, the EQE – which is the largest battery-powered Mercedes SUV in the country – will be available in a single variant.
3 hours ago
The all-electric Range Rover is expected to debut sometime next year as Land Rover’s first EV.
4 hours ago
Bookings for the new Citroen C3 Aircross have opened for a token of Rs. 25,000. It will be launched at an introductory starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
5 hours ago
Special edition Brutale pays tribute to the historic Assen Circuit in the Netherlands with a striking blue and silver paint scheme.
3 months ago
Updated Lexus grand tourer gains some new features along with minor cosmetic updates.
3 months ago
Renault's new coupe-SUV, the Rafale, is named after a race plane from the 1930s and will be unveiled at the Paris Air Show on June 18th
8 months ago
The company will be increasing the prices of its hybrid electric models - LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h and ES 300h
1 year ago
Mitsubishi focused on making SUVs, but the other cars participated in rallies and off-road endeavours. It went into Dakar and WRCs to compete and won the former 12 times.
1 year ago
As some of the highest-paid athletes in the world, many popular footballers enjoy amassing a collection of rare and limited-edition automobiles. Here's a look at a few.