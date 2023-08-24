Login

Bookings Commence For The Lexus LM In India

Lexus India has confirmed that the luxury-MPV is coming to India and bookings for the LM have begun.
By Yash Sunil

2 mins read

24-Aug-23 09:00 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Available in a 4 or 7-seat configuration
  • 48-inch screen, 23-speaker surround-sound system all offered as standard
  • Expected to be priced at Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom)

Lexus India has commenced bookings for its luxury MPV, the Lexus LM. As we reported earlier, the launch for the LM is slated for later this year, with deliveries beginning early next year. For the Indian market, Lexus will offer the LM in 4 and 7-seat configurations. The previous generation of the LM was solely available in the Chinese market, and this is the first time Lexus is offering the LM in India.

 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Lexus LM India Launch Scheduled For Late-2023, Bookings To Open End-August

 

In the 4-seater configuration, the Lexus LM boasts a whole host of exclusive features, such as a 48-inch screen that sits below a retractable glass partition between the first & second rows of seating. Furthermore, the partition between the driver and passenger also has a dimming feature that further accentuates the lounge-like experience. Also, it gets a premium 23-speaker surround-sound audio system, pillow-style headrests, heated armrests and ottomans (footrests), wireless phone chargers, fold-out tables, and more.

 

The rear glass partition can be raised or lowered depending on the passengers. 

 

As for the powertrain options, the Lexus LM is most likely to be offered with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid motor producing 190 bhp and 240 Nm of torque. The same engine is also found in its sibling, the Toyota Velfire. 

 

Lexus India President Naveen Soni expressed his views on this momentous occasion, saying, “We are thrilled to announce the much-awaited arrival of the all-new Lexus LM in India. This is a new category for Lexus in India and the fact that we received an overwhelming response for the previous generation LM showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, only reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. The LM will present a new standard for ultra-luxury mobility in the industry. 

 

Lexus has focused on giving all the creature comforts the rear passengers can expect. 

 

He further added, "At Lexus, our endeavour is to anticipate guests' needs in advance, offering levels of comfort and amenity. Each vehicle we introduce, embodies our traditional Japanese Omotenashi hospitality of delivering an unparalleled driving experience with levels of everyday luxury and refinement. Basis an ‘all-time-high’ requirement from ultra HNIs for this category, we forecast a strong demand for such Luxury Movers to continue in the coming year.”

 

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Vellfire Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.2 Crore

 

Prices for the Lexus LM haven’t been announced, but we expect it to be priced around the Rs 2 crore mark since its cousin, the Toyota Velfire, was recently launched at a starting price of Rs 1.2 crore (ex-showroom).

