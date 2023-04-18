Auto Shanghai 2023: New Lexus LM Luxury MPV Breaks Cover

Lexus has unveiled the new Lexus LM at the Auto Shanghai 2023 expo. The Lexus LM was first launched in 2020, and the MPV has received a big update for 2023 both inside and outside. The model name LM is derived from the phrase ‘Luxury Mover’, which the Lexus LM promises to deliver yet again with a host of premium features to make the travelling experience in the MPV comfortable, luxurious, and calming. It has significantly evolved from its predecessor in terms of design. The MPV gets a new fascia with an upright honeycomb grille, which merges onto a relatively short hood. The windscreen almost picks up the same angle as the hood, giving the MPV an aerodynamic stance despite big boxy proportions.

While the Lexus LM is primarily targeted towards chauffeur-driven buyers, it will still also be offered in 6- & 7-seater options for added practicality. The 4-seater model, however, will be the crown jewel offering, with the rear 2 passengers getting the utmost luxurious treatment. The 4-seater variant also comes with a 48-inch screen, which sits below a retractable glass between the first & the second rows of seating. The retractable glass also has a dimming feature, so the owners can actually enjoy a proper lounge experience. The two rear seats get all the premium features you can think of, including retractable ottomans (footrests) which now extend more than they used to in the previous model. The ottomans are also heated, and so are the armrests which open to reveal a foldable table which is wrapped in scratch and slip-resistant leather.

Not just that, but the Lexus LM also gets a Warmth-Sensing IR (Infrared) Matrix Sensor, which constantly monitors the temperature of four specific areas of the rear seat occupants - face, chest, thighs, and lower legs. The system then controls the air-conditioning and seat heaters in tandem to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the cabin. Rear seat passengers in the 4-seater variants can also use the tablet-like detachable controllers to adjust the settings in the car, which include a host of features like 64-colour indirect lighting including 14 ‘themed’ colours and 50 custom colours, the large screen, the audio system, and more. It also gets a refrigerator!

To further help the case of comfort for passengers, Lexus has added Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) actuator and a frequency-sensitive piston valve in each shock absorber. Not only does this provide excellent ride quality, but it also reduces posture changes during acceleration and deceleration by monitoring the accelerator and brake pedal positions. The Lexus LM also has a specific drive mode called ‘Rear Comfort’, which is self-descriptive in terms of its functionality.

Lexus has also paid extra attention to the sound insulation of the cabin, but has kept things balanced, rather than making the cabin dead silent. According to Lexus, a natural level of quietness is more pleasing than making the cabin absolutely silent. Which is why even though the LM has specific countermeasures for road noise around the tyres, wind noise around the hood and pillars, and engine noise, Lexus has intentionally made the roof-lining non-sound absorbent. Lexus has also improved the core strength of the LM, increasing the torsional rigidity by 50% to help the large aperture sliding rear doors. The same was achieved by braces on the radiator support and rear underfloor, a straight rocker structure, and quarter pillar reinforcement.

The new Lexus LM is also loaded with ‘Lexus Safety System +’, which has features like Pre-Crash Safety (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (with all-speed follow function), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), Abnormal Driver Response System, and Proactive Driving Assist (PDA). The Lexus LM will be launched in over 60 countries starting from China, and will also go on sale in Japan & Europe. It will be offered in 3 seating configurations, 4-, 6-, and 7-seat.