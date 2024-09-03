Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata CurvvHyundai New AlcazarMaserati GranTurismoBYD M6Aston Martin Vantage
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Maybach EQSKia KA4Hyundai New AlcazarMG Windsor EVBYD M6
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
JAWA 42Royal Enfield Classic 350Bajaj ChetakTriumph Daytona 660Aprilia RS 660
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457Suzuki GSX-R1000RYamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Tata Curvv ICE: Top 5 Highlights

Prices for the Curvv ICE start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 18.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Curvv ICE retains many design elements from the Curvv EV.
  • Offered with two petrol engines, and one diesel engine.
  • Prices range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh.

Tata Motors has finally announced prices for its long-anticipated Curvv coupe-SUV. Offered in a total of 8 trim levels, prices for the SUV start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant. With bookings open, Tata says that deliveries of the SUV will commence from September 12, 2024. Here are five highlights about Tata’s latest coupe SUV that rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. 
 

Also Read: Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh

 

Tata Curvv ICE: Design

Tata Curvv

While the Tata Curvv ICE retains design elements such as the silhouette, a similar set of DRLs, headlights and tail-lights, Tata has given it a few distinctive styling cues to set it apart from its all-electric counterpart. These include the grille with contrast-black finishing, redesigned central air intake and new alloy wheels.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More
 

Tata Curvv ICE: Interior

Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 1

The Curvv ICE’s interior layout is identical to the Curvv EV, and features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman). The Curvv ICE also features the same four-spoke steering with an illuminated Tata logo, and touch-operated AC controls. 

 

Tata Curvv ICE: Features

Tata Curvv ICE Top 5 Highlights

The list of features offered in the Curvv includes a 9-speaker JBL audio system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, auto climate control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, air purifier, ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and 360-degree cameras.


Also Read: Tata Curvv ICE: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Creta-Rivaling Coupe-SUV

 

Tata Curvv ICE: Powertrains

 

The coupe-SUV is offered with three powertrains in total. Among them is the new 1.2-litre, ‘Hyperion’ turbo-petrol, gasoline direct injection engine that delivers 124 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. Also offered is the 1.2-litre ‘Revotron’ turbo-petrol engine used in the Nexon with 118 bhp and 170 Nm on tap. The sole diesel engine on offer with the Curvv is the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill borrowed from the Nexon that develops a peak output of 116 bhp and 260 Nm. All engines are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT). 

 

Tata Curvv ICE: Prices

Tata Curvv ICE Top 5 Highlights 1

The Curvv ICE is offered at a starting price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 11.49 lakh for the diesel variants. The most affordable variant with the seven speed DCT is the Petrol Pure+ variant priced at Rs 12.49 lakh (all prices introductory, ex-showroom). Prices go as high as Rs 18.99 lakh for the top-of the line diesel Accomplished+A variant paired with the DCT.

# Tata Curvv ICE# Tata Curvv ICE Features# Tata Curvv ICE Launch# Tata Curvv ICE Prices# Tata Curvv SUV# coupe-SUV# Cars# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Tata Curvv is offered in eight trim levels, three engine options and six exterior colour schemes.
    Tata Curvv ICE: Variants, Features, Price Explained
  • With prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, deliveries for the vehicle are slated to commence from September 12
    Tata Curvv ICE: In Pictures
  • Tata will launch the Curvv’s internal combustion engine (ICE) derivative today, September 2
    Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Highlights: Manual Variants Priced From Rs 9.99 Lakh To Rs 17.69 Lakh
  • Tata will announce prices for the much-awaited internal combustion engine Curvv coupe-SUV on September 2.
    Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Today: What To Expect
  • September 2024 will witness the launch of at least five vehicles in India.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More

Latest News

  • The BMW CE 02 electric scooter has been spotted on Indian roads several times in the past, and its India launch is imminent.
    BMW CE 02 Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • The motorcycle was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo that was held earlier this year
    Ethanol-Powered Bajaj NS160 Flex Fuel Showcased At IBET Expo 2024
  • The new variant is expected to feature an updated 334 cc engine and sport a few distinctive styling cues
    New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images
  • Prices for the Curvv ICE start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 18.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line variant
    Tata Curvv ICE: Top 5 Highlights
  • The Tata Curvv is offered in eight trim levels, three engine options and six exterior colour schemes.
    Tata Curvv ICE: Variants, Features, Price Explained
  • Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles is expected to launch a new variant of the Jawa 42, possibly with the bigger 334 cc engine, on September 3, 2024.
    2024 Jawa 42 Launch Today: What To Expect
  • The price discounts are applicable for the entire month of September and are limited to the Ninja 500, Ninja 650 and the Ninja 300.
    Kawasaki Announces Discounts Up To Rs 25,000 For Select Models
  • With prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, deliveries for the vehicle are slated to commence from September 12
    Tata Curvv ICE: In Pictures
  • Here are new launches lined up for September 2024 that will be introduced by respective manufacturers in this month
    Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches Of September 2024: New Jawa 42, Hero Destini 125 And BMW F 900 GS
  • The Slavia Monte Carlo is based on the top Prestige variant of the Slavia; Sportline is positioned above the mid-spec Signature trim
    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Launched At Rs 15.79 Lakh; Slavia, Kushaq Sportline Variants Introduced

Research More on Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv

Expected Price : ₹ 20 - 22 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 2, 2024

Popular Tata Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved