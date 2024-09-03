Tata Curvv ICE: Top 5 Highlights

Tata Motors has finally announced prices for its long-anticipated Curvv coupe-SUV. Offered in a total of 8 trim levels, prices for the SUV start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line variant. With bookings open, Tata says that deliveries of the SUV will commence from September 12, 2024. Here are five highlights about Tata’s latest coupe SUV that rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.



Tata Curvv ICE: Design

While the Tata Curvv ICE retains design elements such as the silhouette, a similar set of DRLs, headlights and tail-lights, Tata has given it a few distinctive styling cues to set it apart from its all-electric counterpart. These include the grille with contrast-black finishing, redesigned central air intake and new alloy wheels.

Tata Curvv ICE: Interior

The Curvv ICE’s interior layout is identical to the Curvv EV, and features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman). The Curvv ICE also features the same four-spoke steering with an illuminated Tata logo, and touch-operated AC controls.

Tata Curvv ICE: Features

The list of features offered in the Curvv includes a 9-speaker JBL audio system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, auto climate control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, air purifier, ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and 360-degree cameras.



Tata Curvv ICE: Powertrains

The coupe-SUV is offered with three powertrains in total. Among them is the new 1.2-litre, ‘Hyperion’ turbo-petrol, gasoline direct injection engine that delivers 124 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. Also offered is the 1.2-litre ‘Revotron’ turbo-petrol engine used in the Nexon with 118 bhp and 170 Nm on tap. The sole diesel engine on offer with the Curvv is the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill borrowed from the Nexon that develops a peak output of 116 bhp and 260 Nm. All engines are offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT).

Tata Curvv ICE: Prices

The Curvv ICE is offered at a starting price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 11.49 lakh for the diesel variants. The most affordable variant with the seven speed DCT is the Petrol Pure+ variant priced at Rs 12.49 lakh (all prices introductory, ex-showroom). Prices go as high as Rs 18.99 lakh for the top-of the line diesel Accomplished+A variant paired with the DCT.