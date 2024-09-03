Tata Curvv ICE: Variants, Features, Price Explained
By Jafar Rizvi
4 mins read
Published on September 3, 2024
Highlights
- Prices for the Curvv ICE currently range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (intro, ex-showroom)
- Bookings are open with deliveries slated to commence on September 12
- Top variants feature Level 2 ADAS
Tata Motors has finally launched the Curvv ICE in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Curvv is offered in three engine options across eight familiar trim levels namely Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A. Order books for the Curvv ICE are open now and Tata will commence deliveries from September 12.
Let us take a look at all the features offered with each variant. All prices mentioned are introductory, ex-showroom.
Tata Curvv: Smart
Price - Rs 9.99 lakh - Rs 11.49 lakh
Engine option - 1.2-litre turbo petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel
Transmission option - MT
Colour options - Pristine white, Daytona grey
|6 Airbags
|LED Head Lamp, Tail lamp and DRLs
|Flush Door Handle with Welcome Light
|Electronic Stability Program
|All four power windows
|Drive Modes - Eco, City & Sport
|2 Spoke Illuminated Steering Wheel
|ISOFIX child seat mounts
|Reverse parking sensors
|4.0-inch digital instrument cluster
|Remote Central Lock
|3-Point seatbelts for all passengers
|Hill Hold Control
|Child Safety Lock on Rear Doors
|Anti-Glare IRVM
|Rear Spoiler
|Height Adjustable Driver Seat
|16-inch steel wheels
|Tilt-adjustable steering
|ABS with EBD
|Flip & Fold Rear Seat
|Steering controls for Instrument Cluster
|Manual AC
|Rear Roof Lamp
Tata Curvv: Pure +
Price: Rs 10.99 lakh - Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Colour options: Flame red and Opera blue (In addition)
Engine options carried over
|7-0-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman
|Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|Cruise Control
|4 Speakers
|Electrically Adjustable ORVM
|Auto-folding ORVM
|Reverse Camera Park Assist
|Steering mounted Controls
|Bluetooth Connectivity
|Voice Commands for Phone & Media
|Shark Fin Antenna
|Leather Smart E-Shifter for (AT)
|Paddle shifters (AT)
|Centre console with armrest
|4 Spoke Illuminated digital steering wheel
|USB mobile charger: Type A & Type C
|Tyre pressure monitor
|Dual-tone wheel cover
|Touch-based AC controls
Tata Curvv: Pure + S
In addition to the Pure + variant
|Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
|Rain sensing wipers
|Auto headlights
|R17 Wheels
|Hyperstyle Wheels
Tata Curvv: Creative
Price: 12.19 lakh - Rs 13.69 lakh
Engine and colour options carried over
|10.25-inch touchscreen Infotainment by Harman
|8 Speakers (4 Speakers & 4 Tweeters)
|17-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts
|Bi-function full LED headlights
|Automatic Climate Control
|Smart Key with Push-Button Start (PEPS)
|Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|Rear defogger
|Height adjustable driver, co-driver seat belt
|Leather-wrapped steering wheel
|Cooled glove box
|Shark fin antenna with GPS
|Wi-Fi connectivity
Tata Curvv Creative S
Price: Rs 12.69 lakh - Rs 14.19 lakh
Engine options - 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, Hyperion engine
Colour options carried over
|Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
|Rain sensing wipers
|Auto headlights
Tata Curvv: Creative + S
Price Rs 13.69 lakh - Rs 16.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)
Colour options carried over
|R18 Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts
|Sequential turn indicators
|Front Centre position Lamp
|Connected LED Tail Lamp
|360-degree cameras
|LED fog lamps with cornering
|Themed dashboard with ambient lighting
|Hill descent control
|TPMS
|10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
|Leatherette mid inserts on the dashboard
|Rear armrest with cup holder
|Moulded door trim with leather inserts
|Chrome-based inner door Handles
|Dual-tone roof
|Interior boot Lamp
|Leather gear knob
|Harman audio system
Tata Curvv: Accomplished S
Price: Rs 14.69 lakh - Rs 17.69 lakh
Engine options carried over. Colour options include Gold Essence in addition
|6-way powered driver seat
|Ventilated front seats
|Voice-assisted panoramic Sunroof with ambient lighting
|Leatherette Seats
|9 Speakers (4 Speakers, 4 Tweeters & 1 Subwoofer)
|JBL Sound System with modes
|Rear Disc Brakes (Hyperion GDI & 1.5 L Kryojet Diesel Engines)
|Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Hyperion GDI & 1.5 L Kryojet Diesel Engines)
|Height Adjustable co-driver Seat
|60:40 Rear Split Seats
|Rear Seat with Reclining Option
|Air Purifier with AQI Display
|Wireless Charger
Tata Curvv: Accomplished + A
Price: Rs 17.49 lakh - Rs 18.99 lakh
Engine options - 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, Hyperion engine and 1.5-litre diesel
Transmission option - MT/AT
|Gesture-controlled powered Tailgate
|12.3-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman
|Sequential LED DRLs & tail lamp with welcome, goodbye animation
|iRA Connected car tech
|Alexa Voice commands with Car-to-Home functionality
|Electro-chromatic IRVM with Auto Dimming
|Xpress cooling
Level 2 ADAS
• Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (AT)
• Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
• Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
• Lane Change Alert (LCA)
• Adaptive Steering Assist (ASA)
• Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
• Autonomous Emergency Braking - Vehicle
• Autonomous Emergency Braking - Pedestrian
• Autonomous Emergency Braking - Cyclist
• Autonomous Emergency Braking - Junction
• High Beam Assist (HBA)
• Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
• Over Speed Alert (OSA)
• Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
• Rear Collision Warning (RCW)
• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
• Blind Spot View Monitor (BSM)
• 360-degree 3D Surround View Camera System
• Door Open Alert on ORVM
• Driver Doze-off Alert
