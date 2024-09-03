Login
Tata Curvv ICE: Variants, Features, Price Explained

The Tata Curvv is offered in eight trim levels, three engine options and six exterior colour schemes.
By Jafar Rizvi

By Jafar Rizvi

4 mins read

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the Curvv ICE currently range between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 18.99 lakh (intro, ex-showroom)
  • Bookings are open with deliveries slated to commence on September 12
  • Top variants feature Level 2 ADAS

Tata Motors has finally launched the Curvv ICE in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Curvv is offered in three engine options across eight familiar trim levels namely Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A. Order books for the Curvv ICE are open now and Tata will commence deliveries from September 12. 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh
 

 

Let us take a look at all the features offered with each variant. All prices mentioned are introductory, ex-showroom.

 

Curvv

Tata Curvv: Smart 

 

Price - Rs 9.99 lakh - Rs 11.49 lakh

Engine option -  1.2-litre turbo petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel 

Transmission option - MT 

Colour options - Pristine white, Daytona grey 

 

6 Airbags
LED Head Lamp, Tail lamp and DRLs
Flush Door Handle with Welcome Light
Electronic Stability Program 
All four power windows
Drive Modes - Eco, City & Sport
2 Spoke Illuminated Steering Wheel
ISOFIX child seat mounts
Reverse parking sensors
4.0-inch digital instrument cluster 
Remote Central Lock
3-Point seatbelts for all passengers
Hill Hold Control
Child Safety Lock on Rear Doors
Anti-Glare IRVM
Rear Spoiler
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
16-inch steel wheels
Tilt-adjustable steering
ABS with EBD
Flip & Fold Rear Seat
Steering controls for Instrument Cluster
Manual AC
Rear Roof Lamp

 

Also read: Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More

Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv: Pure + 

 

Price: Rs 10.99 lakh - Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) 

Colour options: Flame red and Opera blue (In addition) 

Engine options carried over

 

7-0-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman 
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 
Cruise Control
4 Speakers
Electrically Adjustable ORVM
Auto-folding ORVM
Reverse Camera Park Assist
Steering mounted Controls
Bluetooth Connectivity
Voice Commands for Phone & Media
Shark Fin Antenna
Leather Smart E-Shifter for (AT) 
Paddle shifters (AT)
Centre console with armrest
4 Spoke Illuminated digital steering wheel
USB mobile charger: Type A & Type C
Tyre pressure monitor
Dual-tone wheel cover
Touch-based AC controls

 

Tata Curvv: Pure + S

 

In addition to the Pure + variant 

 

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
Rain sensing wipers
Auto headlights
R17 Wheels
Hyperstyle Wheels
Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 1

Tata Curvv: Creative 

 

Price: 12.19 lakh - Rs 13.69 lakh

Engine and colour options carried over
 

10.25-inch touchscreen Infotainment by Harman 
8 Speakers (4 Speakers & 4 Tweeters)
17-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts
Bi-function full LED headlights
Automatic Climate Control
Smart Key with Push-Button Start (PEPS)
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 
Rear defogger
Height adjustable driver, co-driver seat belt
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Cooled glove box
Shark fin antenna with GPS
Wi-Fi connectivity 

 

Tata Curvv Creative S

 

Price: Rs 12.69 lakh - Rs 14.19 lakh 

Engine options - 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, Hyperion engine 

Colour options carried over 

 

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof
Rain sensing wipers 
Auto headlights

 

Tata Curvv: Creative + S 

 

Price Rs 13.69 lakh - Rs 16.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Colour options carried over

R18 Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts
Sequential turn indicators
Front Centre position Lamp
Connected LED Tail Lamp
360-degree cameras
LED fog lamps with cornering
Themed dashboard with ambient lighting
Hill descent control
TPMS
10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
Leatherette mid inserts on the dashboard
Rear armrest with cup holder
Moulded door trim with leather inserts
Chrome-based inner door Handles
Dual-tone roof 
Interior boot Lamp
Leather gear knob 
Harman audio system 
Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV

Tata Curvv: Accomplished S

 

Price: Rs 14.69 lakh - Rs 17.69 lakh 

Engine options carried over. Colour options include Gold Essence in addition 

6-way powered driver seat
Ventilated front seats
Voice-assisted panoramic Sunroof with ambient lighting 
Leatherette Seats
9 Speakers (4 Speakers, 4 Tweeters & 1 Subwoofer)
JBL Sound System with modes
Rear Disc Brakes (Hyperion GDI & 1.5 L Kryojet Diesel Engines)
Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Hyperion GDI & 1.5 L Kryojet Diesel Engines)
Height Adjustable co-driver Seat
60:40 Rear Split Seats
Rear Seat with Reclining Option
Air Purifier with AQI Display 
Wireless Charger

 

Tata Curvv: Accomplished + A
 

Price: Rs 17.49 lakh - Rs 18.99 lakh

Engine options - 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, Hyperion engine and 1.5-litre diesel 

Transmission option - MT/AT

Gesture-controlled powered Tailgate
12.3-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman
Sequential LED DRLs & tail lamp with welcome, goodbye animation
iRA Connected car tech
Alexa Voice commands with Car-to-Home functionality
Electro-chromatic IRVM with Auto Dimming 
Xpress cooling 

Level 2 ADAS 

• Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (AT)

 • Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

 • Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

 • Lane Change Alert (LCA)

 • Adaptive Steering Assist (ASA)

 • Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

 • Autonomous Emergency Braking - Vehicle

 • Autonomous Emergency Braking - Pedestrian

 • Autonomous Emergency Braking - Cyclist

 • Autonomous Emergency Braking - Junction

 • High Beam Assist (HBA)

 • Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

 • Over Speed Alert (OSA)

 • Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

 • Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

 • Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

 • Blind Spot View Monitor (BSM)

 • 360-degree 3D Surround View Camera System

 • Door Open Alert on ORVM

 • Driver Doze-off Alert

