Tata Curvv ICE: Variants, Features, Price Explained

Tata Motors has finally launched the Curvv ICE in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Curvv is offered in three engine options across eight familiar trim levels namely Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A. Order books for the Curvv ICE are open now and Tata will commence deliveries from September 12.

Let us take a look at all the features offered with each variant. All prices mentioned are introductory, ex-showroom.

Tata Curvv: Smart

Price - Rs 9.99 lakh - Rs 11.49 lakh

Engine option - 1.2-litre turbo petrol/ 1.5-litre diesel

Transmission option - MT

Colour options - Pristine white, Daytona grey

6 Airbags LED Head Lamp, Tail lamp and DRLs Flush Door Handle with Welcome Light Electronic Stability Program All four power windows Drive Modes - Eco, City & Sport 2 Spoke Illuminated Steering Wheel ISOFIX child seat mounts Reverse parking sensors 4.0-inch digital instrument cluster Remote Central Lock 3-Point seatbelts for all passengers Hill Hold Control Child Safety Lock on Rear Doors Anti-Glare IRVM Rear Spoiler Height Adjustable Driver Seat 16-inch steel wheels Tilt-adjustable steering ABS with EBD Flip & Fold Rear Seat Steering controls for Instrument Cluster Manual AC Rear Roof Lamp

Tata Curvv: Pure +

Price: Rs 10.99 lakh - Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Colour options: Flame red and Opera blue (In addition)

Engine options carried over

7-0-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Cruise Control 4 Speakers Electrically Adjustable ORVM Auto-folding ORVM Reverse Camera Park Assist Steering mounted Controls Bluetooth Connectivity Voice Commands for Phone & Media Shark Fin Antenna Leather Smart E-Shifter for (AT) Paddle shifters (AT) Centre console with armrest 4 Spoke Illuminated digital steering wheel USB mobile charger: Type A & Type C Tyre pressure monitor Dual-tone wheel cover Touch-based AC controls

Tata Curvv: Pure + S

In addition to the Pure + variant

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof Rain sensing wipers Auto headlights R17 Wheels Hyperstyle Wheels

Tata Curvv: Creative

Price: 12.19 lakh - Rs 13.69 lakh

Engine and colour options carried over



10.25-inch touchscreen Infotainment by Harman 8 Speakers (4 Speakers & 4 Tweeters) 17-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts Bi-function full LED headlights Automatic Climate Control Smart Key with Push-Button Start (PEPS) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Rear defogger Height adjustable driver, co-driver seat belt Leather-wrapped steering wheel Cooled glove box Shark fin antenna with GPS Wi-Fi connectivity

Tata Curvv Creative S

Price: Rs 12.69 lakh - Rs 14.19 lakh

Engine options - 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, Hyperion engine

Colour options carried over

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof Rain sensing wipers Auto headlights

Tata Curvv: Creative + S

Price Rs 13.69 lakh - Rs 16.69 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom)

Colour options carried over

R18 Alloy Wheels with Aero Inserts Sequential turn indicators Front Centre position Lamp Connected LED Tail Lamp 360-degree cameras LED fog lamps with cornering Themed dashboard with ambient lighting Hill descent control TPMS 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster Leatherette mid inserts on the dashboard Rear armrest with cup holder Moulded door trim with leather inserts Chrome-based inner door Handles Dual-tone roof Interior boot Lamp Leather gear knob Harman audio system

Tata Curvv: Accomplished S

Price: Rs 14.69 lakh - Rs 17.69 lakh

Engine options carried over. Colour options include Gold Essence in addition

6-way powered driver seat Ventilated front seats Voice-assisted panoramic Sunroof with ambient lighting Leatherette Seats 9 Speakers (4 Speakers, 4 Tweeters & 1 Subwoofer) JBL Sound System with modes Rear Disc Brakes (Hyperion GDI & 1.5 L Kryojet Diesel Engines) Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold (Hyperion GDI & 1.5 L Kryojet Diesel Engines) Height Adjustable co-driver Seat 60:40 Rear Split Seats Rear Seat with Reclining Option Air Purifier with AQI Display Wireless Charger

Tata Curvv: Accomplished + A



Price: Rs 17.49 lakh - Rs 18.99 lakh

Engine options - 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, Hyperion engine and 1.5-litre diesel

Transmission option - MT/AT