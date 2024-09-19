Tata Curvv Petrol And Diesel First Drive: The SUV You May Not Need, But Most Likely Want

There was a time when manufacturers built a car and then made its battery-powered version. Tata Motors was not different when it came to its initial lot of EVs. Times have changed and it has now done the opposite. So, after the Curvv.ev, its internal combustion engine-powered versions are hitting showrooms across the country. We drove it for a fair bit in pleasant Goa and here is what you get.

Tata Curvv Petrol/Diesel: Chassis

ATLAS – short for Adaptive Tech-Forward Lifetsyle Architecture – is the name of the platform on which the ICE version of the Tata Curvv is built. Made from a mix of high-strength and advanced high strength steel, Tata claims it is an all-new platform and being used for the time with the Curvv. Being modular, it’s skeleton is similar to the Curvv.ev’s platform but everything around it, especially the upper half is very different. The main difference being that in the EV platform, the battery was an additional stressed part of the platform, which is obviously missing in the ICE version hence it had to be strengthened differently.

Tata Curvv Petrol/Diesel: Dimensions

The Curvv ICE is 7 mm shorter in height than the EV and 2 mm shorter in length

In terms of dimensions, Curvv is almost identical to Curvv.ev. The length is a miniscule 2 mm less and overall it is 7 mm shorter in height than the EV. The latter is taller as the floor had to be raised to accommodate the battery below. Nevertheless ground clearance is still 220 mm which is as good as any other compact SUV. This top-spec Curvv you see here is the Accomplished+ top spec. Comes with 18-inch alloys with aero inserts. Lower trims get 17-inch hybrid steel wheels.

LxWxH: 4308x1810x1630mm

Wheelbase: 2560mm

Ground Clearance: 220mm

Tyres: 215/65 R16 OR 215/60 R17 OR 215/55 R18

Tata Curvv Petrol/Diesel: Exterior Design

The Tata Curvv ICE resembles the Harrier from up front

The Curvv has presence on the road. While the silhouette is similar to its EV version, it has a different face altogether with a larger, functional grille with automatic headlights. Overall it resembles the bigger Harrier’s face. The front DRLs span the width of the face and are activated in the sequential welcome and goodbye rituals while unlocking and locking the car. The LED fog lamps also double up as cornering lamps. They don’t physically move but get activated whenever the driver turns the wheel beyond a point. The front bumper integrates the air intake and features faux skid plates as seen on traditional SUVs.

The Curvv ICE gets classy 18-inch alloys

In profile is when you can see the coupe part in all its glory. The high ground clearance, high window sill and stout rear however makes it look less sleeker than say, a Citroen Basalt. Squared wheel arches, flush door handles, shark fin antenna and classy 18-inch alloys try to add some glamour. At the rear again there is a fancy light assembly that features connected LED tail lamps and sequential indicators.

The Curvv ICE is offered in six shades in total including the Gold Essence colour shown here

Apart from the ‘Gold Essence’ colour seen here, Curvv will be available in five more colours that includes red, white, blue and two shades of grey. Of the eight main trims or ‘personas’ in Tata speak, the top three – Creative+ S, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A can also be opted in dual tone (using black).

Tata Curvv Petrol/Diesel: Interior

The Curvv's interior layout is identical to that of the smaller Nexon

Nexon owners may find the cabin of the new Curvv a bit too familiar. The overall layout is identical to the popular Tata SUV, so you get the same four-spoke steering wheel with centre light bar and illuminated Tata logo, a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3 inch touchscreen dominating the dashboard. The difference is the colour of the trim – is a richer magenta shade – and some different plastic trim on the front fascia. The cooled 10-litre glovebox is handy to store softdrinks or food items while travelling. Overall the coupe has a dark theme compared to the SUV’s light one. Looks less airy but may not get soiled as quickly, so easier to maintain. Within the Curvv range, Tata offers different dashboard theme and ambient lighting depending on the persona selected.

While headroom at the rear is acceptable, legroom is just about adequate for average-sized adults

The Curvv is a five-seater and comes with three-point seat belts for all rear passengers. However, three might be a tight fit at the rear – not from hip room perspective but more from foot room as the floor isn’t flat and there is a prominent central tunnel. Headroom is acceptable but legroom is just about adequate for average-sized adults. If you are tall and chauffeur driven, better hire a shorter driver or one who’s seating position isn’t too rear biased. The seats are plush, not too big. Driver seat gets 8-way power controls, both front occupants can enjoy seat ventilation. Rear seat has two preset backrest angles so on paper ‘it reclines’ as well. It has a 60:40 rear split as well. Panoramic sunroof starts from the mid variant itself.

The Tata Curvv ICE has a 500 litre boot

With sloping rear roof and increase in overall length, the Curvv affords a bigger 500-litre boot. And it is quite useable. It gets a powered tailgate and is gesture operated. In higher trims it is illuminated and comes with a parcel tray. Spare wheel is tucked away underneath the floor of the boot but is a space-saver (smaller wheel) and not a full size as we had come to expect from Tata.

Glove box: 10 litres

Boot: 500 litres

Fuel tank: 44 litres

Tata Curvv Petrol/Diesel: Infotainment & iRA

The Tata Curvv's touchscreen is reasonably quick and easy to navigate

The Curvv’s touchscreen looks and feels like a smartphone. Is reasonably quick. Those using Tata cars will find it easy to navigate as soon as you start. The car comes with wireless charging option as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The navigation can be mirrored onto the driver’s instrument cluster as well. One good thing Tata has done is that the blind spot monitor now relays the camera display onto the instrument cluster and not on the central display, which on the Nexon’s was a bit irksome as it used to blank out the map view temporarily. Curvv continues to get a 9-speaker JBL music system with the usual array of features – 8 preset modes. Music is crisp and would be appreciated by even those who don’t warrant a high end system in their cars.

Tata’s iRA connected car technology will now be extended to all owners of the Curvv. The accessible features will vary though. Those who take the subscription will get the full suite that includes remote access to the car. Tata has reduced the subscription cost for the iRA by more than half.

Tata Curvv Petrol/Diesel: Powertrain & Performance

The Curvv gets three engine options that include two petrol and one diesel. All engines will be available in both manual and automatic gearbox options. The range starts with the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder unit from its Revotron family. This makes 118bhp or power and 170Nm of torque.

Tata is still offering a 1.5-litre diesel engine with the Curvv ICE, called the Kryojet

The second 1199 cc, three-cylinder Hyperion petrol engine is an all-new unit. It makes slightly more power of around 123 bhp but substantially more torque of 225 Nm. For the dwindling population of diesel lovers there is a 1.5-litre Kryojet. Bigger displacement but still three cylinders. It has the lowest peak power of 116 bhp but the highest torque amongst the three at 260Nm.

The manual gearbox is a six-speed unit while the automatic is a 7-speed dual-clutch type (DCA). In a first, Tata is offering a DCA with a diesel engine. Usually, diesel engines are mated to torque convertor type automatic gearboxes.

The 1199 cc, three-cylinder Hyperion petrol engine is the most powerful engine that can be had with the Curvv

The Hyperion engine the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDi) type, one of the first to be built indigenously, says Tata. It features sodium-cooled exhaust valves and a higher 350-bar fuel injection, which is pretty high tech stuff. And the unit is quite likeable. It is super responsive without sounding too stressed and builds power linearly. It also has a torque boost feature that is especially helpful while overtaking. Essentially, in 2nd gear onwards if the accelerator pedal is pressed more than half way, the engine sends an additional 25Nm of torque for a few seconds to the wheels to help with a quicker overtake. Tata says, there is no cool-off time needed and you can get the boost immediately after the first time.

The Hyperion has a narrower torque band than the Revotron

We test drove this engine alongside the 6-speed manual gearbox. Apart from the first gear which feels a bit notchy, others get slotted clearly. The throws are long though. It would have been better to have one with shorter throws for such a sporty engine. The Hyperion also has a narrower torque band than the Revotron. At low rpm it frequently warrants a downshift from second to first to get the car moving. This will be quite noticeable in stop-go traffic. Moving traffic however doesn’t bother warrant that. We reckon the DCA would be a good fit for this engine but we will get that review soon.

The dual clutch is a bit twitchy at low speeds unlike a torque converter automatic.

We only got to sample the Curvv’s Kryojet diesel engine with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The diesel engine is noisier in comparison, but supplies enough torque for quick getaways, making city driving quite hassle-free. The dual clutch transmission is a bit twitchy at low speeds, unlike a torque converter automatic, but give it an open stretch, and it utilises the torque at its disposal quite cleverly. It can get a little noisy, but vibrations are well controlled. Unlike early dual-clutch transmissions that were prone to overheating in dusty Indian conditions, this one has a wet clutch with active cooling and a ‘self-healing’ system that pushes out dirt, which could potentially harm its functioning. It has an e-shifter, similar to the ones on other Tata cars, including its EVs, but it also has paddle shifters, which come in handy. The Curvv too comes with drive modes – City, Eco and Sport.

Petrol

1199cc, 3 cyl, 118bhp @ 5500rpm, 170Nm @ 1750-4000rpm, 12kpl (est.)

1199cc, 3 cyl, 123bhp @ 5000rpm, 225Nm @ 1750-3000rpm, 12kpl (est.)

Diesel

1497cc, 3 cyl, 116bhp @ 4000rpm, 260Nm @ 1500-2750rpm, 16kpl (est.)

Gearbox

6MT OR 7AT (DCA)

Tata Curvv Petrol/Diesel: Ride and Handling

While it may remind occupants of the Nexon when stationary, the Curvv handles and rides quite differently. The SUV is known to have good ride but it is a bit more on the softer side and it can get choppy inside or show noticeable body roll. A lot of these effects have been sorted in the Curvv. The wider footprint helps to keep the vehicle feel more planted but also the slightly firmer suspension set-up aids overall handling. It is a sweeter spot with the Curvv being able to absorb road irregularities without passing it on to the occupants. There are lesser jolts and shudders than the Nexon. Also a delightful thunk from the wheels and suspension while doing so. Occupants will enjoy the plusher and quieter ride, especially with the new Hyperion engine. While vibrations are kept in check, rear wheel noise insulation could be better.

The Curvv has a plusher and quieter ride than the Nexon, especially with the new Hyperion engine

The steering feels a tad too big to hold and we are not fans of its design, the central bar actually hampers quick turn movements. That apart, the steering assist is adequate. The wheel feels a bit on the heavier side, isn’t light, which is good for high speeds but can be cumbersome while parking. At speeds a heavier steering wheel is an advantage as it doesn’t need constant correction.

The test cars came with rear disc brakes and they feel adequate. Quick braking doesn’t upset it and the feel is linear. However, lower trims will come with drum brakes at the rear which do not get the same stopping power or feel as disc brakes. As part of the Level 2 ADAS suite Curvv also comes with automatic emergency braking that will get actioned if the driver ignores the visual and audio warning. We found this a bit intrusive though as it kicked in with oncoming traffic at distances that would be normal by Indian standard. It can be unsettling for the first few times. The car also comes with cruise control in manual version and adaptive cruise control in the automatics. The 360-degree cameras also come in handy while parking and driving on unfamiliar, narrow roads.

The Curvv ICE comes with automatic emergency braking that will get activated if the driver ignores the visual and audio warning

There are quite a few other features to make it an easier drive including rain sensing wipers, automatic headlights with high-beam assist (toggle between high and low beam without the driver having to operate) and hill descent control. Lower trims get a manual handbrake while top trims get an electronic one which frees up more space on the centre console but rules out the possibility of handbrake turns!

Tata Curvv Petrol/Diesel: Verdict

The Curvv ICE comes with a 3 year/ 1 lakh kilometre warranty

The Curvv is Tata’s best foot forward in the sub-Rs 20 lakh space. Despite a similar front half of the cabin as the Nexon, it still looks and feels relatively different. This is especially true with the new engine/gearbox combinations. It may not look as sleek as its immediate competition given that it has gone for a more upright SUV-stance approach, but they have tried to level-up the game with more features and the promise of a more refined drive experience.

The four main personas have been stretched to eight with the price ranging from Rs 10 lakh going up to Rs 18.99 lakh (all prices, introductory, ex-showroom). Curvv comes with a 3 years/ 1 lakh kilometres warranty. So it now operates in the range between the compact and sub-4m SUV making it a good option for someone looking at an upgrade from the lower category to someone looking at a more value-for-money option in the upper segment. In its higher spec, Curvv has the bells and whistles to be able to do the latter.

The Curvv could thus be a good option for someone looking at a car that can be a bit more ‘lifestyle’ without costing a bomb

The SUV Coupe segment is still in its nascent stage but going by the flurry of activity from manufacturers’ side as well as the response from Indians, it looks like a segment that may stick around for some time. Curvv could thus be a good option for someone looking at a car that can be a bit more ‘lifestyle’ without costing a bomb. The ICE powertrain options are delectable especially when it comes to automatic and make an even stronger case. Cliched as it sounds, this isn’t a straightforward choice but a curved one for sure.

Introductory prices (Till Oct 31, 2024)

1.2 Revotron MT – Rs 9.99-14.69 lakh

1.2 Hyperion MT – Rs 13.99-17.49 lakh

1.5 Kryojet MT – Rs 11.49-17.69 lakh

1.2 Revotron AT – Rs 12.49 lakh-16.19 lakh

1.2 Hyperion AT – Rs 16.49 lakh-18.99 lakh

1.5 Kryojet AT – Rs 13.99 lakh-18.99 lakh

Editor’s Rating: 8.5/10