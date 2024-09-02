Login
Tata Curvv ICE: In Pictures

With prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh, deliveries for the vehicle are slated to commence from September 12
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the Curvv ICE start from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Offered in a total of 8 trim levels.
  • Deliveries to commence from September 12, 2024.

Tata finally launched the internal-combustion powered version of the Curvv today. The Curvv ICE was fully unveiled in August alongside its all-electric counterpart. Prices for the Curvv ICE start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 18.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). With bookings open, Tata has stated that deliveries for the vehicle will commence from September 12, 2024. 

 

Tata Curvv

Visually, the Curvv ICE gets a few new design elements such as the contrast black finishing around the DRLs with a few body coloured inserts, a redesigned air dam up front, and new alloy wheels.
 

AD 4nXfG78XlPzvsb6ljWh4tPzalFgUxIeBLfefUi5KsoSApTZt LlzObMtYE8JZobMVlqyb88xz8BQtornWT2OckFu0gpwLFPOnry8O9kpKG4AfqKPNzSCTGCv8NZ1pGCoHrPhidklkVc5182KnuNA4B3UZHE8?key=6ba0EWHe8Gk

The rear end of the Curvv ICE retains the same design as the EV

 

AD 4nXcOyE1ASc97rB5KlYBVPhnK 9mKL0r6Hona9UrF1tqmV6kBqowtLGsqtjDrohgpqgfY3yzjLm26cUbh LKpjgARBHq9Rdu2Ktb0Pn43YdWyDeWbJ6aaXrjIVpDsF9JwuER2dh6Gsgr3MAfwbHt6gHlChg4?key=6ba0EWHe8Gk

The Tata Curvv will be offered in a total of six colour options- Gold Essence, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey and Opera Blue


 

AD 4nXeaPHOhQXnLRahOq2s nrS r WbOaYxZi z1YHbY9bUz6eu9Qya02AB3mc3Ygow9jg21wzsDyBMqU2fsVBAEpw2zzY apLxTfPuVeZ95cwuGbev1sm7gVnp7izhQdaEcDDRstZLbrfujpHJ9oNHywd9Xck?key=6ba0EWHe8Gk


The Tata Curvv ICE retains the same interior layout as its all-electric counterpart, featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster (both by Harman).


 

AD 4nXevDub NP tYoqok21rfja7B1uw 147iK4Xj6utA7IYAjeIhYeywLqfu0GYw01aPo5 8E7varMEQTlEJ55CTtDabcIs71dYk5GkTALt1rivxobaud79NrybltrRDIs 23ztL ZEQBAdfHiwp3fovKLwlUQ?key=6ba0EWHe8Gk

The coupe-SUV has three drive modes- Eco, City and Sport

 

 

AD 4nXfpf A5CSBbxJUUqpVskuFuu1g6lP8ksPoLvSkYZJ8FOfApZy6IOw2IxyV000YPhKOJZ00nCsJiSV20PzbUuYAxhvniKbM9k8YDhZ 5D7SJ2C9o5uypONt4 K7dWGfWXGpsZLDfJKgPWqT2 6MGmFkuflDW?key=6ba0EWHe8Gk


The Tata Curvv ICE gets ventilated front seats and 6-way power-adjustable driver seats on select variants

 

AD 4nXcYjz oC0dOZceSzJXYootnUyJ MKNWqRGahodkWyNlPiMjKkcIAfSWhqgIlSAw8bPTt1SWE23aV4YTxwhN7L maLOnF54 USLec3ClosZ9OWf 8TfW 1BcNaEcKuolJFDzwWLQUIdhLPjuThvjpANkNZmv?key=6ba0EWHe8Gk

The Tata Curvv ICE is offered with six airbags as standard


 

AD 4nXd CAgs9giHT Ct NNzp 6S66V9YGmangxVo1E1kIhuph8RT3pF06t qQrbPxUan60QzqyoxfOWefe5UG0NXl6iUktMx5SHFDu3ILni1vsawgAOvnx8Q 9bubigUyhCS9fbTwgpH WlR3S7RW4 C7B00AU ?key=6ba0EWHe8Gk


The Curvv ICE is available with a voice assisted panoramic sunroof on select variants
 

Tata Curvv ICE 1
 

The vehicle is offered with three engine options- a 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol, an all-new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, gasoline direct injection engine (shown above), and a Kryojet 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill

 

Tata Curvv ICE 2

The Curvv ICE can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT with each powertrain option

