Tata Curvv ICE: In Pictures

Tata finally launched the internal-combustion powered version of the Curvv today. The Curvv ICE was fully unveiled in August alongside its all-electric counterpart. Prices for the Curvv ICE start at Rs 9.99 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 18.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). With bookings open, Tata has stated that deliveries for the vehicle will commence from September 12, 2024.

Visually, the Curvv ICE gets a few new design elements such as the contrast black finishing around the DRLs with a few body coloured inserts, a redesigned air dam up front, and new alloy wheels.



The rear end of the Curvv ICE retains the same design as the EV

The Tata Curvv will be offered in a total of six colour options- Gold Essence, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey and Opera Blue







The Tata Curvv ICE retains the same interior layout as its all-electric counterpart, featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster (both by Harman).





The coupe-SUV has three drive modes- Eco, City and Sport



The Tata Curvv ICE gets ventilated front seats and 6-way power-adjustable driver seats on select variants

The Tata Curvv ICE is offered with six airbags as standard







The Curvv ICE is available with a voice assisted panoramic sunroof on select variants







The vehicle is offered with three engine options- a 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol, an all-new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, gasoline direct injection engine (shown above), and a Kryojet 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill

The Curvv ICE can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT with each powertrain option