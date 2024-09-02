Login
Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Highlights: Manual Variants Priced From Rs 9.99 Lakh To Rs 17.69 Lakh

Tata will launch the Curvv’s internal combustion engine (ICE) derivative today, September 2
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 2, 2024

Story

Highlights

    Tata Motors is all set to launch the internal combustion engine (ICE) derivative of the Curvv coupe-SUV in India today, September 2. The coupe-SUV was fully unveiled on August 7, alongside its all-electric counterpart. While the Curvv EV was launched then, it was announced that the launch of the Curvv ICE would happen later. 

     

    Also Read: Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Today: What To Expect
     

    Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 3

    The Curvv ICE retains most of the Curvv EV's styling cues

     

    On the cosmetic front, the Curvv ICE retains most of the styling cues of the Curvv EV, while sporting a few changes to set it apart. The most notable differences include a contrast black-finished panel that spans between the width of the upper fascia, a revised central air dam, and the different alloy wheel design. The cabin design is shared with the Curvv EV and features the large free-standing central touchscreen, touch sensitive air-con controls, four-spoke steering with an illuminated Tata logo and a digital instrument cluster.
     Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 1

    The Curvv ICE's top variants will get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster

     

    Top variants will come with a long feature list that will include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL audio system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, auto climate control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, and an in-built air purifier. Other features of interest include ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 360-degree surround-view system.

     

    Also Read: Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More
     

    The SUV debuts Tata’s new 1.2-litre, ‘Hyperion’ turbo-petrol, gasoline direct injection engine. The unit delivers 124 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque and will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA). The familiar 1.2-litre ‘Revotron’ turbo-petrol engine used in the Nexon with 118 bhp and  170 Nm on tap will also be offered. This unit too will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA.

     

    Also Read: Tata Curvv ICE: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Creta-Rivaling Coupe-SUV
     

    Moving to the diesel, the ICE Curvv will get the Nexon’s 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill. The unit develops a peak output of 116 bhp and 260 Nm and will be offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA. Interestingly, this will be Tata’s first diesel engine to be offered with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.



     

    11:00 AM
    Sep 2, 2024

    Tata will announce prices of the petrol and diesel iterations of the Curvv coupe-SUV today.

    tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 12 d9396a5c19
    12:15 PM
    Sep 2, 2024

    The Tata Curvv ICE will be offered in four Personas- Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished.

    Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 3

     

     

    1:00 PM
    Sep 2, 2024

    Top variants will come with a long feature list that will include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL audio system.

    Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 1

     

     

    1:30 PM
    Sep 2, 2024

    The coupe-SUV will be offered with three engine options- a 1.2-litre petrol motor from the Nexon, a new Hyperion 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre turbodiesel.

    Tata Curvv ICE

     

     

    1:49 PM
    Sep 2, 2024

    The coupe-SUV will be offered with six colour options in total- Gold Essence, Flame Red, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey and Opera Blue.

    AD 4nXcOyE1ASc97rB5KlYBVPhnK 9mKL0r6Hona9UrF1tqmV6kBqowtLGsqtjDrohgpqgfY3yzjLm26cUbh LKpjgARBHq9Rdu2Ktb0Pn43YdWyDeWbJ6aaXrjIVpDsF9JwuER2dh6Gsgr3MAfwbHt6gHlChg4?key=6ba0EWHe8Gk

    1:55 PM
    Sep 2, 2024

    The Tata Curvv ICE will also come with a Level-2 ADAS suite of features with almost 20 functions.

     

    Tata Curvv ICE Top 10 Stats About Tata s Creta Rivaling Coupe SUV 4
    2:13 PM
    Sep 2, 2024

    Tata has finally announced the prices for the Curvv ICE. The petrol variants have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh, while the diesel variants start at Rs 11.50 lakh. (ex-showroom).

     

    Whats App Image 2024 09 02 at 14 12 37 6972876c
    Whats App Image 2024 09 02 at 14 12 38 52976c59
    2:10 PM
    Sep 2, 2024

    Here is the price table for the manual variants of the Tata Curvv ICE. Tata has only announced the starting prices of the DCT variants and is yet to announce the full pricing.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 02 at 14 13 59 0a005820
    2:15 PM
    Sep 2, 2024

    Head to our story for more details on the Tata Curvv ICE:

     

    Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 9.99 Lakh

    # Tata Curvv Launch# Tata Curvv# Tata Curvv ICE# Tata Curvv ICE Prices# Tata Curvv ICE Features# Tata Curvv Petrol# Tata Curvv Diesel# Blogview# car# Cover Story# New Cars
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

