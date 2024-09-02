Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Highlights: Manual Variants Priced From Rs 9.99 Lakh To Rs 17.69 Lakh

Tata Motors is all set to launch the internal combustion engine (ICE) derivative of the Curvv coupe-SUV in India today, September 2. The coupe-SUV was fully unveiled on August 7, alongside its all-electric counterpart. While the Curvv EV was launched then, it was announced that the launch of the Curvv ICE would happen later.

Also Read: Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Today: What To Expect



The Curvv ICE retains most of the Curvv EV's styling cues

On the cosmetic front, the Curvv ICE retains most of the styling cues of the Curvv EV, while sporting a few changes to set it apart. The most notable differences include a contrast black-finished panel that spans between the width of the upper fascia, a revised central air dam, and the different alloy wheel design. The cabin design is shared with the Curvv EV and features the large free-standing central touchscreen, touch sensitive air-con controls, four-spoke steering with an illuminated Tata logo and a digital instrument cluster.



The Curvv ICE's top variants will get a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster

Top variants will come with a long feature list that will include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL audio system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, auto climate control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, and an in-built air purifier. Other features of interest include ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 360-degree surround-view system.

Also Read: Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More



The SUV debuts Tata’s new 1.2-litre, ‘Hyperion’ turbo-petrol, gasoline direct injection engine. The unit delivers 124 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque and will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA). The familiar 1.2-litre ‘Revotron’ turbo-petrol engine used in the Nexon with 118 bhp and 170 Nm on tap will also be offered. This unit too will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA.

Also Read: Tata Curvv ICE: Top 10 Stats About Tata’s Creta-Rivaling Coupe-SUV



Moving to the diesel, the ICE Curvv will get the Nexon’s 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill. The unit develops a peak output of 116 bhp and 260 Nm and will be offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA. Interestingly, this will be Tata’s first diesel engine to be offered with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.





