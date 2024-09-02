Tata Curvv Petrol, Diesel Launch Today: What To Expect

Tata Motors is set to announce prices for the internal combustion engine (ICE) derivative of the Curvv coupe-SUV in India today, September 2, 2024. The launch of the ICE Curvv comes almost a month after the launch of the Curvv EV with the internal combustion sibling featuring some design tweaks over its sibling.



Visual changes to the internal combustion Curvv over the EV are mainly visible on the front fascia

The ICE Curvv retains the same silhouette and proportions as its all-electric derivative with the most notable change to the design coming up front. While the EV essentially lacked a grille for a sealed-off look, the ICE model gets a contrast black-finished panel that spans between the width of the upper fascia. The panel features body colour inserts and gives the ICE Curvv some visual link to the likes of the Harrier and Safari. Lower down, the central air dam too has been revised with a different grate design. Elements such as the split headlamps and high-set LED lightbar stay unchanged.



Down the sides, the big difference between the ICE and EV comes down to the badging on the door and the alloy wheel design while around the back the changes are minimal.



Coupe profile is unchanged from the concept.

The cabin design too is shared with the Curvv EV replete with the large free-standing central touchscreen, touch sensitive air-con controls, four-spoke steering with an illuminated Tata logo and a digital instrument cluster. Top variants will come with a long feature list that will include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL audio system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, auto climate control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, and an in-built air purifier. Other features of interest include ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 360-degree surround-view system.



Cabin design is shared with the EV replete with a free-standing central touchscreen; colour palettes however are different.

On the safety front, six airbags will be standard across the range with higher variants packing in additional safety tech such as tyre pressure monitoring, ISOFIX, an electronic parking brake, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.



The ICE Curvv will be launched in a total of 8 trim levels - Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A.



Curvv to offer a long list of features including ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, drive modes and an electronic parking brake; 6 airbags are standard.

One big highlight of the new ICE Curvv comes in the powertrain department. The SUV debuts Tata’s new 1.2-litre, ‘Hyperion’ turbo-petrol, gasoline direct injection engine. The unit delivers 124 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque and will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA). Also offered with be the familiar 1.2-litre ‘Revotron’ turbo-petrol engine used in the Nexon with 118 bhp and 170 nm on tap. This unit too will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA.



Moving to the diesel, the ICE Curvv will get the Nexon’s 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill. The unit develops a peak output of 116 bhp and 260 Nm and will be offered with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCA. Interestingly, this will be Tata’s first diesel engine to be offered with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

As with its EV sibling, the ICE Curvv will get Level 2 ADAS functions on top variants.

The ICE Curvv will be Tata’s entry into the heavily contested compact SUV segment with the coupe-SUV going up against models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The model will also see some competition from the new Citroen Basalt, which is the only other coupe SUV in the segment.

Expect prices for the ICE Curvv to start in the region of Rs 10 lakh with top variants expected to sit in the region of Rs 21-22 lakh (ex-showroom).