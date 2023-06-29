2023 Lexus RX SUV Deliveries Begin In India

Lexus India has officially commenced the deliveries for the RX SUV in the country. First showcased in India at the 2023 Auto Expo, this is the fifth-generation Lexus RX and it’s offered in two variants – RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F-Sport+. The two models are priced at Rs. 95.8 lakh and Rs. 1.18 crore (ex-showroom, India), respectively. The company announced the information while launching its new mobile application in India, for connected car tech, called ‘Lexus India’. In fact, the 2023 Lexus RX is the first fully connected car to be launched by the Japanese luxury brand in India.

The 2023 Lexus RX is based on the new GA-K platform, which also underpins the Lexus ES and the Lexus NX SUV. Visually, the new RX also features a completely fresh exterior with a borderless Spindle grille, sharp-looking LED headlamps with LED DRLs, larger intakes, new sporty 19-inch alloys and connected LED taillights. The SUV also comes with muscular character lines that give it a sporty stance.

Inside, the cabin of the new Lexus RX too has been redesigned with a new 14-inch touchscreen now neatly integrated into the centre console. The driver too gets a digital display in the instrument panel with the overall design giving the cabin a much cleaner look. Space too is up as compared to the older model with the wheelbase up by 60 mm over the outgoing model. Also, unlike the previous-gen model that came with a three-row setup, the new RX is a 5-seater SUV. Furthermore, It is also equipped with the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 as standard for driver assistance and also is the first Lexus in India and Asia to come with connected features and services as standard.

As for engine options, the RX 350h is powered by a 242bhp 2.5-litre motor paired with a strong hybrid system. The powertrain is mated to a CVT gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. On the other hand, the RX 500h F-Sport+ is powered by a 2.4-litre turbocharged engine that makes – 361 bhp and 550 Nm of torque. In India, the RX SUV competes with models like - BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Land Rover Discovery and the recently updated Volvo XC90 and Audi Q7.