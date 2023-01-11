Auto Expo 2023: New Lexus RX Debuts In India; Bookings Open

Lexus India showcases the new Lexus RX SUV at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 which will soon be launched in the country. The new Lexus RX SUV will now be offered in a 5-seat layout while the previous model that retailed in India featured 7-seats. The 2023 Lexus RX is based on the new GA-K platform, which also underpins the Lexus ES and the Lexus NX SUV. Additionally, the new RX also features a completely fresh exterior and a modern cabin with the latest tech while the company’s LS3.0+ safety features make it one of the safest cars in the Lexus range. Lexus has announced that it is accepting booknigs for the new RX from January 11 with prices to be revealed by the end of the quarter. Deliveries, meanwhile, are set to commence from the second quarter of 2023.

The fifth-gen RX follows an evolutionary design over its predecessor. The nose is characterised by the Lexus trademark spindle grille – now featuring a mesh design flanked by sleeker headlamps with angular DRLs. In profile, the SUV still features the coupe-Esque roofline with the window line extending into a blacked-out section on the C-pillar. The wheel arches to are more rounded compared to the current model while round the back an integrated spoiler sits above the rear windscreen and the tail lamps are connected via a full-width lightbar.

Inside, the cabin of the new Lexus RX sees an evolution in design with a new 14-inch touchscreen now neatly integrated into the centre console. The driver too gets a digital display in the instrument panel with the overall design giving the cabin a much cleaner look. Space too is up as compared to the older model with the wheelbase up by 60 mm over the outgoing model.

Coming to the engine line-up. The new Lexus RX gets a choice of hybrid options. The RX 350h uses a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated engine in conjunction with an electric motor. Also in the line-up is a new RX450h+ plug-in hybrid while the top-end RX500h features a turbo-petrol engine working in conjunction with electric motors for the first time in a Lexus.

