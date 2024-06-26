Lexus Recalls LS, NX, RX Models In India To Replace Front And Rear Cameras

Lexus India, the luxury arm of Toyota, has issued a voluntary recall for the LS, NX, and RX models. The recall has been initiated to check and replace faulty front-view and/or rear-view cameras on the affected vehicles. The recall extends to the LS 500 and LS 500h produced between April 20, 2023, and August 9, 2023; the Lexus NX manufactured between January 17, 2023, and February 24, 2023; and the Lexus RX built between May 9, 2023, and August 8, 2023.



Lexus said that about 113 vehicles have been affected by the recall in India. The company’s dedicated relationship managers will reach out to customers affected by the recall for the necessary inspection and replacement of the faulty components.

A statement from Lexus read, "As a responsible corporation, Lexus India is committed to prioritising safety by ensuring the highest standards of vehicular and passenger safety and will continue to constantly innovate and enhance technology in its vehicles, in addition to promptly responding to any concerns to resolve issues for our esteemed Lexus guests as quickly, conveniently, and safely as possible.”

Furthermore, Lexus India has confirmed that there have been no reported cases due to the faulty cameras on the models. The LS is the brand’s flagship sedan, whereas the RX and NX are part of its luxury SUV range. All three models are sold with hybrid powertrains in India.