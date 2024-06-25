Login
Lexus Introduces 8-Year Standard Warranty For New Cars, SUVs In India

This is a significant increase from the 3-year/1.0 lakh-kilometre warranty the brand used to provide until now.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Lexus is offering an 8-year/1.60 lakh-kilometres warranty along with its vehicles.
  • The brand currently retails five vehicles in the Indian market.
  • This is the longest warranty period offered by a brand in India.

Lexus India has announced all of its cars and SUVs sold in the country from June 2024 onwards will come with an 8-year/1.60 lakh kilometres warranty as standard. This is a significant increase from the 3-year/1.0 lakh-kilometres warranty the brand used to provide until recently. Moreover, this is the longest warranty offered by a brand in the luxury vehicle segment in India.

 

Also Read: Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Launched In India; Priced From Rs 2 Crore

 

Lexus LM 8

 

In comparison with warranty packages offered by other luxury carmakers and rivals of the Lexus brand in India, Mercedes-Benz offers a 3-year warranty on its vehicles, BMW offers a 2-year standard warranty, and Audi offers a 5-year warranty on its vehicles. Lexus India currently retails five vehicles, including three SUVs, one sedan, and one MPV. 

 

Commenting on the initiative, Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our new warranty initiative, which represents our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era where consumers are more conscious of the value proposition of their purchases, we are constantly enhancing our services to exceed guests’ expectations.

 

Also Read: Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Launched In India At Rs 71.17 Lakh

 

2

 

The new vehicle warranty of 8 years/160,000 km reinforces our commitment of superior quality, durability, and reliability in every Lexus vehicle and signifies advancement in offering unmatched warranty and providing absolute peace of mind to our esteemed guests. They can now experience outstanding luxury and performance of their Lexus.” he added.

