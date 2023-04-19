Lexus India Launches the RX SUV At Rs 95.8 Lakhs

After debuting at the Auto Expo 2023 in Delhi, Lexus India launched the RX SUV in India. The RX is available in two variants – RX350h Luxury, priced at Rs 95.8 lakh and RX500h F-Sport+, priced at Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom, India), respectively. The earlier generation of the RX was one of the first to be launched in India by the Japanese luxury car brand and has been one of the best-selling products in the portfolio offered by Lexus. The new platform also allowed Lexus to make significant changes to the overall dimension of the crossover SUV, liberating additional space on the inside.



The design has been reworked with more space inside.

Lexus has reworked the design of the RX for the fifth generation. It features a refreshed front section with the massive front grille now redesigned into a honeycomb mesh. The sculpted bonnet line also adds depth to the front fascia. The headlamps are sleeker and house the LED DRLs, below which is a smoked element on the lower section. The Lexus RX also grows in its stance with a larger set of 19-inch alloy wheels finished in dark grey machined finish with body-coloured over-fenders. Furthermore, the black panel on the C-Pillar gives the roof a floating appearance. Moving towards the rear, the SUV looks wider now thanks to the signature L-shaped light bar lamp around the sides of the body.

Lexus offers steering-mounted controls, a HUD, and navigation on the 14-inch touchscreen.

Step inside the RX, and you’ll notice that it follows a human-centred design with controls tuned towards convenience. A prime example is the opening of the door with a touch of the e-Latch system. The sunroof accentuates the roominess element, while ambient lighting enhances the overall experience. For the driver, Lexus offers steering-mounted controls, a HUD, and navigation that displays on the 14-inch touchscreen like what we saw in the facelifted NX350h. Furthermore, It is also equipped with the latest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 as standard for driver assistance and also is the first Lexus in India and Asia to come with connected features and services as standard.

The Lexus RX has been launched in two variants.

As mentioned above, the RX is launched in two variants. The RX350h Luxury is powered by a 242bhp 2.5-litre turbo-charged motor that is mated to a CVT gearbox and also has strong hybrid assist that sends power to all four wheels. The quicker option is the RX500h F-Sport+, which produces 361bhp and 550Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox, and Lexus claims that the F-Sport+ can do 0 to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds. There is no evidence to suggest that Lexus will also be launching the front-wheel-drive RX350h.

The new Sonic Copper paint colour option

With its price bracket, the RX SUV competes with some strong competition from the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Land Rover Discovery and the recently updated Volvo XC90 and Audi Q7.