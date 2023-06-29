  • Home
  • News
  • Lexus India Rolls Out New Mobile App For Connected Car Tech

Lexus India Rolls Out New Mobile App For Connected Car Tech

New app offers functionalities such as geofencing, speed alerts, remote immobilization and remote functions aside from access to roadside assistance and service history.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
29-Jun-23 11:04 AM IST
Lexus India app.jpg
Highlights
  • New app claimed to be Lexus' first connected app in Asia
  • App allows users to monitor their car and remotely access features
  • Carmaker says it has commenced deliveries of the new RX in India

Lexus has rolled out a new ‘Lexus India’ mobile app allowing owners access to a myriad of connected car features in the country. Lexus says that India is the first Asian market to receive a connected app. The carmaker has also revealed that it has commenced deliveries of the new RX in India – the SUV is claimed to be Lexus’ first fully connected vehicle. The new Lexus India app will let owners access a range of features including remotely operating some in-car functions, tracking the vehicle’s locations, safety-related alerts and getting full access to the vehicle’s service history.

 

Also read: 2024 Lexus TX Range Makes Its Global Debut
 

The app offers a range of features from remote functions to geofencing, roadside assistance and more.

 

Speaking on the launch, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “In today’s age of rapid digital integration, we see smartphones and smart wearables as the direct route to keep our guests connected with their car, family & Lexus. The Lexus India app rewards our guests through exclusive access at the click of a button for a smooth ownership experience. With a few simple taps, you can start your vehicle remotely, and enjoy the added convenience of profiles.”

 

Also Read: Third-Generation Lexus GX Unveiled

 

Lexus says that the new app will allow users to monitor varying parameters of their vehicle such as the status of the doors, headlamps, fuel levels and vehicle location. Additionally, owners will also get access to geofencing services including receiving notifications if the vehicle leaves a certain area or exceeds a pre-determined speed. It will also send owners notifications should the seatbelt not be used. Adding to these will be a host of remote functions such as remote engine start, climate control activation, ventilated seat controls, window operations and even remotely disabling the vehicle. 

Lexus says the app has been rolled out alongside the commencement of deliveries of the new RX.

 

Also Read: 2023 Lexus LBX Makes Its Debut In Milan; Smallest Lexus Model Till Date

 

The connected app will also facilitate both manual and automatic SOS calls to Lexus’ emergency call centre in case of an emergency or accident. Connected features aside, the app will also let owners access the full vehicle service history, and service cost estimates among other convenience features.

 

Lexus says that the app is compatible with iOS and Android and will even work with supported smartwatches. The company says that the app can be used by all Lexus owners though the extent of features available may vary depending on the vehicle.

Related Articles
2023 Lexus RX SUV Deliveries Begin In India
2023 Lexus RX SUV Deliveries Begin In India
4 hours ago
Third-Generation Lexus GX Unveiled
Third-Generation Lexus GX Unveiled
19 days ago
New Lexus GX SUV To Debut On June 8
New Lexus GX SUV To Debut On June 8
1 month ago
Lexus LBX SUV To Debut On June 5, 2023
Lexus LBX SUV To Debut On June 5, 2023
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Lexus RX
Starts at ₹ 95.8 Lakh
0
6.4
10
c&b expert Rating

Lexus Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now