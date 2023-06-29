Lexus India Rolls Out New Mobile App For Connected Car Tech

Lexus has rolled out a new ‘Lexus India’ mobile app allowing owners access to a myriad of connected car features in the country. Lexus says that India is the first Asian market to receive a connected app. The carmaker has also revealed that it has commenced deliveries of the new RX in India – the SUV is claimed to be Lexus’ first fully connected vehicle. The new Lexus India app will let owners access a range of features including remotely operating some in-car functions, tracking the vehicle’s locations, safety-related alerts and getting full access to the vehicle’s service history.

The app offers a range of features from remote functions to geofencing, roadside assistance and more.

Speaking on the launch, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “In today’s age of rapid digital integration, we see smartphones and smart wearables as the direct route to keep our guests connected with their car, family & Lexus. The Lexus India app rewards our guests through exclusive access at the click of a button for a smooth ownership experience. With a few simple taps, you can start your vehicle remotely, and enjoy the added convenience of profiles.”

Lexus says that the new app will allow users to monitor varying parameters of their vehicle such as the status of the doors, headlamps, fuel levels and vehicle location. Additionally, owners will also get access to geofencing services including receiving notifications if the vehicle leaves a certain area or exceeds a pre-determined speed. It will also send owners notifications should the seatbelt not be used. Adding to these will be a host of remote functions such as remote engine start, climate control activation, ventilated seat controls, window operations and even remotely disabling the vehicle.

Lexus says the app has been rolled out alongside the commencement of deliveries of the new RX.

The connected app will also facilitate both manual and automatic SOS calls to Lexus’ emergency call centre in case of an emergency or accident. Connected features aside, the app will also let owners access the full vehicle service history, and service cost estimates among other convenience features.

Lexus says that the app is compatible with iOS and Android and will even work with supported smartwatches. The company says that the app can be used by all Lexus owners though the extent of features available may vary depending on the vehicle.