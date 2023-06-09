2024 Lexus TX Range Makes Its Global Debut

Lexus, the Japanese luxury brand under Toyota, has taken the wraps off its new SUV, the Lexus TX. It debuts with a three-row layout and offers three engines, catering specifically to the North American market. Responding to the growing demand for spacious three-row SUVs, Lexus has expanded its vehicle line-up to meet the needs of consumers.

The Lexus TX 350 Premium

The vehicle adopts Lexus’s current design language and elements while maintaining a three-row SUV profile. Passengers are welcomed by the digital handle system, which opens the door with a simple touch. The TX will be exclusively assembled by Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana (TMMI). This marks the first time a Lexus vehicle will be produced at TMMI.

Built on the GA-K platform, it benefits from a low centre of gravity and optimal weight distribution, enhancing its overall performance. The vehicle will be offered in four grades: standard, premium, luxury, and F Sport Performance. Two electrified powertrain options will be available: a plug-in hybrid combined with a powerful V6 engine and a high-performance 2.4-litre turbocharged hybrid exclusive to the F Sport Performance grade.

The Lexus 500h Fsport performance

Lexus is expanding its line-up with the all-new TX SUV, which offers customers a choice of three different powertrain options. These options also include two electrified units. The first one is the TX350, which gets the Lexus-first 3.5-litre V6 plug-in hybrid.

Lexus TX 500h Fsport

Another option is the high-performance 2.4-litre turbocharged hybrid powertrain. This powertrain, available exclusively in the F Sport Performance grade, combines the benefits of a parallel hybrid system with DIRECT4 and Dynamic Rear Steering (DRS). DIRECT4 is Lexus' unique all-wheel drive technology, enabling instant electric control of all four wheels for enhanced dynamic performance.

The third powertrain option available for the TX SUV is the TX 550h+. This plug-in hybrid vehicle is a Lexus first, merging a powerful 3.5-litre V6 engine with DIRECT4 technology. It offers an estimated electric vehicle (EV) range of approximately 33 miles.

The Lexus 350 luxury

Powertrains TX 350 TX 500h TX 550h+ Engine Turbo 2.4L Gas Turbo 2.4L Hybrid 3.5L V6 PHEV Transmission 8-Speed Auto 6-Speed Auto CVT Drivetrain FWD/AWD Direct4 AWD Direct4 AWD Horsepower 271 bhp 361 bhp 400 bhp Torque 429 nm 554 nm -

The TX offers a driver-focused cabin design with a 12.3-inch multi-information display

Inside the vehicle, the TX offers a driver-focused cabin design with a 12.3-inch multi-information display. The interior also includes multi-coloured illumination accents and door trim options. The TX comes equipped with a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen display as part of the standard Lexus interface. The vehicle also supports wireless Apple CarPlay integration and Android Auto compatibility.

The 2024 TX offers comprehensive utility and usability in every row

The 2024 TX offers comprehensive utility and usability in every row, ensuring comfort and convenience for all passengers. The TX offers ample room and comfortable seating for passengers, with a spacious third row and a cargo space of 569 litres behind it. All rows provide accessible storage, and when the third-row seats are folded down, the cargo capacity increases to 1,625 litres. Folding down both the second and third rows further expands the cargo capacity to 2,747 litres.

Depending on the Range, it will come in one of seven exterior colours. The colours are Cloudburst Gray, Wind Chill Pearl, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Nightfall Mica, Incognito, and Celestial Silver Metallic.