2023 Lexus LBX Makes Its Debut In Milan; Smallest Lexus Model Till Date

The 2023 Lexus LBX has made its debut in Milan, Italy, marking the introduction of the smallest Lexus model to date. The unveiling took place at a special event attended by Chief Branding Officer Simon Humphries and Lexus President Takashi Watanabe. Lexus will commence production in late 2023, however, it will go on sale in Europe first, followed by Japan and selected markets worldwide in 2024.

One of the most striking features of the LBX is its exterior design, which introduces the Resolute Look front identity. It gets the spindle grille that sets the LBX apart from other vehicles. Additionally, the LBX offers a choice of four unique "atmospheres," each with its theme, allowing customers to select the style that best suits their preferences. As an all-new crossover, the LBX is expected to make a significant impact.

Step inside the LBX, and you will be greeted by a fully digital user interface for the driver's display and multimedia system. The cabin has been designed to create a sense of engagement and openness. With its entry into the Lexus SUV line-up, it aims to appeal younger audience and those who may not have previously considered owning a Lexus.

In terms of dimensions, the LBX measures 4,190 mm in length, 1,825 mm in width, and 1,545 mm in height, with a 2,580 mm wheelbase. It is the first Lexus model to be constructed on a variation of the GA-B small car global architecture platform, the same platform as the Yaris Cross. This platform has been specifically adapted to meet the unique requirements of Lexus.

Under the hood, the LBX is equipped with a new 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain option with a maximum output of 134 bhp and peak torque of 185 Nm. Also featuring a self-charging hybrid electric system.

The LBX's hybrid system has undergone significant redesigning of key components, such as the transaxle and power control unit, to enhance efficiency, reduce weight, and improve overall performance.