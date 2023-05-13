Lexus Teases New-Gen GX SUV Ahead Of Global Debut

Lexus has teased an all-new GX SUV ahead of an expected debut later this year. While details about the vehicle are scarce, the glimpses we've been given suggest that it will be a significant departure from the current model.

The carmaker shared a pair of images with one showcasing the SUV’s headlamp and part of the bumper and bonnet and the other previewing the Lexus badging on the tailgate. The image of the front reveals design elements seemingly borrowed from the larger LX - the heavily sculpted bonnet and angular headlamps have a familiar design. The grill meanwhile in the teaser revealed a mesh design and was finished in black. Also visible were prominently flared boxy wheel arches that should add to the SUV's muscular look.



Also read: New Lexus TX SUV Teased



The image of the rear meanwhile reveals little of the design showing just the Lexus lettering and a red element below it likely belonging to a lightbar connecting the tail lamps.

While the teaser photos don't reveal much about the GX's interior, we can expect that it will be updated with the latest technology and luxury features.

Also read: Lexus India Launches the RX SUV At Rs 95.8 Lakhs



There are currently no details on the new GX’s underpinnings or powertrain though reports suggest that it could be based on the same TNGA-F platform as the new Land Cruiser and Lexus LX. Engine options could also be shared with its larger sibling though strong hybrid powertrains cannot be ruled out.

Also Read: Auto Shanghai 2023: New Lexus LM Luxury MPV Breaks Cover



The new GX is expected to be positioned under the brand’s flagship LX SUV in global markets. The debut of an all-new GX comes over a decade after its predecessor went on sale in global markets. Currently in its second generation, the current GX is based on the Land Cruiser Prado which made its debut in the late 2000s.

Aaryan Sonsurkar