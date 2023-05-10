New Lexus TX SUV Teased

Lexus has teased an all-new TX SUV ahead of its global debut in the coming months. The teaser image reveals a section of the rear door and C-pillar of the car. While Lexus has yet to reveal any details on its new SUV, reports suggest that the new TX will be based on the Toyota Grand Highlander sold in North American markets.



A comparison between Lexus TX (right) and 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander (left)

While comparing the two cars we can see some similarities. The rear doors and roofline do share similarities as do the squared-out rear wheel arches and angled rear windshield. However, the rear quarter window has a different design with a blacked-out D-pillar for the TX. The rear light of the TX also cuts more deeply into the quarter panel, making the Lexus TX a little more unique in terms of design.



Lexus has reportedly filed trademarks for three variants of the TX SUV - the TX300, TX500h, and TX550h+. For the powertrain themselves, the TX could mirror the options offered on the new Grand Highlander which is available with both petrol and strong hybrid options.



The RX500h comes with a 367-hp hybrid engine

Lexus has yet to reveal when the new TX will make its global debut.

