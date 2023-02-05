Toyota Grand Highlander 3-Row SUV Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Toyota intends to make a “grand” entrance, of sorts, at the upcoming Chicago Auto Show, as the Japanese carmaker is all set to unveil the all-new Grand Highlander three-row SUV on February 8, 2023. The Highlander nameplate, which was first introduced in 2001, is now in its fourth generation. The upcoming Toyota Grand Highlander is based on a regular Highlander but differs in a more spacious interior and exterior design.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid Now Costlier By Rs 50,000

The Hybrid Max badge on the fifth door lit up in an early teaser, indicating that the crossover is driven by a hybrid setup, borrowed from the Crown Hybrid Max. It consists of a 2.4-litre turbo four and an electric motor, which on the Crown develops a total of 344 bhp.

The regular Toyota Highlander also has a three-row design with ample legroom for passengers in the rear seats is about 700 mm. It is logical to assume that the elongated version is much more spacious since an adult man fits in the third row. However, in the photo published by Toyota, the second-row seat, on which the child seat is installed, is shifted forward as much as possible.

The upcoming Toyota Grand Highlander is a model for the US market, where it will be positioned one step below the full-size Toyota Sequoia. The public debut of the three-row crossover will take place at the Chicago Auto Show and is expected that sometime after the release of the model on the American market, it will also have a premium analogue under the Lexus brand - the name LT is registered for it.