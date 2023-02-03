Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid Now Costlier By Rs 50,000

Toyota has increased prices for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid by Rs 50,000 across all three variants. This marks the first increase in prices for the model since complete prices for the compact SUV were announced in late September 2022.

Hyryder available with three powertrains, petrol, CNG and strong hybrid.

The sister model to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Hyryder was launched in regular petrol and Hybrid spec last year. Earlier this year, the carmaker revealed prices for CNG variants of the SUV. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered in four trim levels – E, S, G and V – with all but the base offered with the option of a strong hybrid.

While priced from Rs 15.11 lakh up to Rs 18.99 lakh at the time of launch these prices have now been revised to Rs 15.61 lakh and top out at Rs 19.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Strong hybrid system pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver a claimed 27.97 kmpl.

The Hyryder is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor in strong hybrid spec. The petrol engine develops 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque with the electric motor churning out 79 bhp and 141 Nm of instant torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via an e-drive automatic gearbox. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl for the strong hybrid SUV.