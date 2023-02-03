  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid Now Costlier By Rs 50,000

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid Now Costlier By Rs 50,000

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid is now priced from Rs 15.61 lakh up to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
03-Feb-23 12:17 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid Now Costlier By Rs 50,000 banner
Highlights
  • Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid prices up by Rs 50,000
  • Now priced from Rs 15.61 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Available in three trim levels - S, G and V

Toyota has increased prices for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid by Rs 50,000 across all three variants. This marks the first increase in prices for the model since complete prices for the compact SUV were announced in late September 2022. 

Hyryder available with three powertrains, petrol, CNG and strong hybrid.

 

The sister model to the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, the Hyryder was launched in regular petrol and Hybrid spec last year. Earlier this year, the carmaker revealed prices for CNG variants of the SUV. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered in four trim levels – E, S, G and V – with all but the base offered with the option of a strong hybrid.

While priced from Rs 15.11 lakh up to Rs 18.99 lakh at the time of launch these prices have now been revised to Rs 15.61 lakh and top out at Rs 19.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Strong hybrid system pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver a claimed 27.97 kmpl.

 

The Hyryder is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor in strong hybrid spec. The petrol engine develops 91 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque with the electric motor churning out 79 bhp and 141 Nm of instant torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via an e-drive automatic gearbox. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl for the strong hybrid SUV.

Related Articles
Auto Sales January 2023: Toyota India Reports Sales Growth Of 175 Per Cent
Auto Sales January 2023: Toyota India Reports Sales Growth Of 175 Per Cent
2 days ago
Suzuki Motor Turns To Toyota For Lessons On Small EVs
Suzuki Motor Turns To Toyota For Lessons On Small EVs
2 days ago
Toyota India Recalls Over 4000 Units Of Urban Cruiser Hyryder To Replace Faulty Seat Belt Assembly
Toyota India Recalls Over 4000 Units Of Urban Cruiser Hyryder To Replace Faulty Seat Belt Assembly
9 days ago
Toyota India Recalls Nearly 1,400 Vehicles Over Airbag Controller Issue
Toyota India Recalls Nearly 1,400 Vehicles Over Airbag Controller Issue
10 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2019 Hyundai Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2019 Hyundai
Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,878
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
  • 6,500 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra Thar LX Manual 4 Seater Hard Top Diesel
moneybagFinance up to 85%
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
Thar LX Manual 4 Seater Hard Top Diesel
  • 6,800 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
15.90 LakhEMI starts @ ₹33,632
Mahindra First Choice, Mansarover Garden, New Delhi
car
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Starts at ₹ 10.48 Lakh

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line