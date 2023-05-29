  • Home
  • News
  • New Lexus GX SUV To Debut On June 8

New Lexus GX SUV To Debut On June 8

Lexus has teased the new-gen GX revealing a part of the exterior design.
authorBy Carandbike Team
29-May-23 04:53 PM IST
Lexus GX.jpeg
Highlights
  • Third-generation GX SUV unveils on June 8th
  • Teaser images showcase noticeable design changes
  • New GX expected to sit on the TNGA-F platform similar to the LX

Lexus has revealed that the all-new GX SUV will make its world debut on June 8, 2023. Expected to be underpinned by the new TNGA-F ladder frame platform, the new GX will sit below the full-blown LX SUV in Lexus’ global line-up. The new model has also been a long time coming with the current-gen SUV first revealed in 2009.


Also read: New Lexus TX SUV Teased

 

While details of the SUV still remain under wraps, Lexus has teased the SUV in the build-up to its debut showcasing bits of the new SUV’s design. The teasers suggest that the new-gen GX will get a notable redesign over its predecessor with some elements shared with the larger LX - such as the heavily sculpted bonnet and angular headlamps. Also visible were prominently flared boxy wheel arches that should add to the SUV's muscular look.


Also read: Lexus LBX SUV To Debut On June 5, 2023
 

The image of the rear reveals the window line of the new SUV along with a strong shoulder line, prominent haunch and a full-width lightbar running across the tailgate.


Also read: Lexus Teases New-Gen GX SUV Ahead Of Global Debut

 

Details on the interior and powertrains remain under wraps though expect Lexus to offer the GX with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains and the option of four-wheel drive. A strong hybrid powertrain could also be offered.


 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

Related Articles
Lexus LBX SUV To Debut On June 5, 2023
Lexus LBX SUV To Debut On June 5, 2023
9 hours ago
Lexus Teases New-Gen GX SUV Ahead Of Global Debut
Lexus Teases New-Gen GX SUV Ahead Of Global Debut
16 days ago
New Lexus TX SUV Teased
New Lexus TX SUV Teased
20 days ago
Auto Shanghai 2023: New Lexus LM Luxury MPV Breaks Cover
Auto Shanghai 2023: New Lexus LM Luxury MPV Breaks Cover
1 month ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now