New Lexus GX SUV To Debut On June 8

Lexus has revealed that the all-new GX SUV will make its world debut on June 8, 2023. Expected to be underpinned by the new TNGA-F ladder frame platform, the new GX will sit below the full-blown LX SUV in Lexus’ global line-up. The new model has also been a long time coming with the current-gen SUV first revealed in 2009.



While details of the SUV still remain under wraps, Lexus has teased the SUV in the build-up to its debut showcasing bits of the new SUV’s design. The teasers suggest that the new-gen GX will get a notable redesign over its predecessor with some elements shared with the larger LX - such as the heavily sculpted bonnet and angular headlamps. Also visible were prominently flared boxy wheel arches that should add to the SUV's muscular look.



The image of the rear reveals the window line of the new SUV along with a strong shoulder line, prominent haunch and a full-width lightbar running across the tailgate.



Details on the interior and powertrains remain under wraps though expect Lexus to offer the GX with a choice of petrol and diesel powertrains and the option of four-wheel drive. A strong hybrid powertrain could also be offered.





Written by: Ronit Agarwal