Lexus LBX SUV To Debut On June 5, 2023

Lexus has shared a glimpse of its upcoming entry-level crossover ‘LBX’, which will be unveiled on June 5, 2023. The carmaker has released a pair of teaser images one showcasing the headlight and part of the grille while the second previous the car from the rear with only the tail light’s lightbar element clearly visible.



The front grille features a similar pattern to the recently launched Lexus RX, while the headlights seamlessly merge into a trim piece extending across the fascia. The image of the rear showcases the full-width lightbar running across the tailgate and curling upwards on either corner. This suggests that the lighting element could underline the main tail-lamp unit that would be positioned above it. Also visible are the prominent rear haunches.

While the details about Lexus LBX are not yet disclosed, the name gives us some insights into its characteristics. The absence of the letter ‘Z’ suggests that this won’t be a fully electric vehicle, unlike the recent RZ introduction. The presence of the letter ‘X’ indicates that it will be an SUV model. ‘LB’ in the name potentially refers to LBX’s size in the B-segment.

Reports suggest that the LBX could be based on the same platform as the Toyota Yaris Cross SUV on sale in global markets. The new Lexus SUV is expected to sit on the TNGA-B platform and could be offered with both petrol and strong hybrid powertrains.



Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

