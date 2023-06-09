Third-Generation Lexus GX Unveiled

Lexus’s latest unveil is a more rugged, butch version of its GX SUV. The GX first debuted in 2007 and was based on Toyota’s Land Cruiser Prado, followed by the second generation in 2009. This version of the SUV marks an almost 360-degree change in its design, with it now looking more purpose-built and boxier than its predecessor. The design language of the car also gives us a hint as to what the new-gen Prado might look like upon reveal. Lexus is also offering a new variant of the SUV called ‘Overtrail’ that gets some cosmetic and mechanical tweaks.

The new Lexus GX gets a more butch appearance than its predecessor

The new GX’s design is polarizing, to say the least. The car's design features many characteristics that give it a more menacing appearance, like the short window openings and burly wheel arches. The rear silhouette looks more squared-up than ever, further enhancing its rugged character. The front gets Lexus’ signature grille and headlamps, while the rear comes with taillamps connected by a lightbar. The car now offers a longer wheelbase and higher ground clearance than its predecessor. Lexus has also incorporated a standard power rear lift door with a pop-out window. The Overtrail trim, on the other hand, comes with a two-tone paint job along with an underbody finished in black.

Lexus has also introduced an Overtrail Edition of the SUV that gets a dual-tone paint job

The GX’s cabin has that typical Lexus design. It gets a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen display that features Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. The car still retains physical dials for the air-conditioning, volume controls and off-road controls that are situated near the gear shifter. The GX also gets a new suite of safety features that include a Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection, All-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), and Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) among others. Other features include a heads-up display, heated and ventilated seats and a 10-speaker premium surround sound system. Customers with a higher penchant for music can also opt for the 21-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system.

The interior of the car gets a 14-inch touchscreen display and retains some physical controls

Coming to the mechanical side of things, the car is built on the same ladder-frame platform that can also be seen in the LX600. The suspension setup features Lexus’s Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) along with Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). It gets a newly developed double-wishbone front suspension, paired with a multi-link rear suspension. The Overtrail version also gets an electronic locking rear differential setup. 4WD, along with a Torsen limited-slip centre differential comes standard in the GX.

The new Twin-Turbo V6 makes 349 hp and 649 Nm of torque

With Toyota downsizing engine options across its line-up, the new GX swaps the old 4.6-litre naturally aspirated V8 for an all-new 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6. The new engine churns out a very healthy 344 bhp and 649 Nm of torque, significantly higher numbers than the older engine. The power unit is mated to a 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission.