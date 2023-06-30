Lexus ES 300h Prices To Be Increased From July 1, 2023

Lexus India has announced that it will be increasing the prices of its entry-level luxury sedan, the ES 300h. The revised prices will come into effect from July 1, 2023, and the price hike will be limited only to the ES 300h. While the company has not revealed the quantum of the price hike, the company has indicated that the price hike is due to a rise in input cost.

The Lexus ES 300h is the entry-level sedan in the company's India line-up.

Announcing the price hike, Naveen Soni, President, Lexus India said, “At Lexus India, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional products and providing the highest levels of customer service to our esteemed guests. As a part of our commitment to excellence and despite our best efforts to mitigate the effects, the current circumstances require us to raise the prices for the Lexus ES 300h luxury sedan. We would like to assure our valued customers that we are trying our best to minimize such increases, against various cost pressures. This price adjustment is purely for the Lexus ES 300h and will be effective beginning 1st of July 2023.”

This is the second time the Japanese luxury brand has announced a price hike in India this year. Back in January 2023, the company had hiked car prices for the LC 500h, LS 500h, NX 350h and ES 300h, by up to 3.2 per cent due to increased input cost and the impact of forex fluctuations.

The Lexus ES 300h is offered in two variants with prices starting at Rs. 63.10 lakh.

Now the Lexus ES 300h is offered in two variants – Exquisite and Luxury. Interestingly, until recently, the former was priced in India at Rs. 61.60 lakh, however, according to Lexus India’s website the entry variant is now priced at Rs. 63.10 lakh. However, the price of the top-end Luxury trim is still priced at Rs. 69.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, India). Now this could either mean that the price of the top-end trim will remain unchanged or it’s possible that this is a technical glitch, and the actual prices are yet to be updated on the company website.

The ES 300h is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine that comes paired with a 240-volt electric unit, making it a hybrid powertrain. The combined output of this system is 214 bhp, while the peak torque from the engine alone stands at 221 Nm. The motor comes mated to an automatic Electronic Continuous Variable Transmission or E-CVT.