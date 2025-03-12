Toyota bZ4X Facelift Revealed; Gets New Battery Packs, More Powerful Electric Motors

Alongside the all-new C-HR+ electric SUV, Toyota has unveiled the facelifted bZ4X. The bZ4X was Toyota’s first dedicated electric SUV when it arrived in global markets in 2022. Now, the SUV has received notable updates across the board from surface level to under the skin.

The biggest changes come to the electric SUV’s powertrains with new battery pack options. While previously offered with just one 71.4 kWh battery pack, the facelifted bZ4X will now be offered with a 57.7 kWh or a larger 73.1 kWh battery pack option. The electric motors too have been enhanced with the AWD now developing 338 bhp in place of the current 215 bhp. The same is true for the front-wheel drive variant with the 73.1 kWh battery. While the outgoing model developed 201 bhp, the facelifted car is good for 221 bhp - more than the outgoing AWD variant. The smaller 57.7 kWh battery is offered solely in front-wheel drive configuration with the electric motor pushing out 165 bhp.



The range, too, has improved, with Toyota claiming that the SUV will be able to cover up to 573 km on a full charge, depending on the variant. On the charging front, Toyota says that the bZ4X is now offered with an optional 22 kW AC onboard charger. Fast charging remains unchanged at up to 150 kW.

Moving to cosmetics, the bZ4X now features the new ‘hammer-head’ design seen on other new Toyotas with the angular V-shaped LEd daytime running lights flanking a slim grille. The main headlamps now sit as separate units integrated high on the bumper. The design down the sides and round the back are virtually unchanged.

Inside, the big update comes to the dashboard, which now gets a new layered look. The fighter cockpit-inspired console housing the instrument cluster has been dropped in favour of a simpler free-standing display mounted to the dash-top while the yoke-style steering too seems to have been dropped. The central touchscreen is now larger as well and is the nerve centre for a majority of the in-car functions while the rotary gear selector has been shifted further back - closer to the front centre armrest. The freed-up space is occupied by dual wireless phone charging pads.

Toyota says that the new bZ4X will hit markets across the globe later this year and will sit atop an expanding range of EVs which now includes the Urban Cruiser EV and the new C-HR+.