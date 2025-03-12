Login
New Toyota C-HR+ Electric SUV Debuts With Up To 600 Km Range

New all-electric C-HR+ is based on the EV-specific e-TNGA architecture and is larger than the C-HR hybrid already on sale in global markets.
By Jaiveer Mehra

By Jaiveer Mehra

3 mins read

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 12, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • C-HR+ shares more in common with the bZ4X than the C-HR hybrid
  • Underpinned by Toyota's EV-specific e-TNGA platform
  • Gets two battery pack options and u to 600 km range

Toyota has unveiled the all-new C-HR+, an all-electric SUV that will go on sale in Europe by the end of the year. While sharing its name with the existing Toyota C-HR, the C-HR+ is more closely related to the Toyota bZ4X and sits on the EV-specific e-TNGA platform, packing in a range of all-electric drivetrains. Meanwhile, the C-HR sits on Toyota’s internal combustion TNGA platform, is physically smaller and is offered solely with strong hybrid powertrains.

 

Also read: Toyota Innova Hycross Now Gets An Acoustic Vehicle Warning System

Toyota C HR Electric SUV 1

 

The C-HR+ measures 4520 mm long, 1870 mm wide, 1595 mm tall and sits on a wheelbase of 2750 mm. This makes the electric SUV 158 mm longer, 38 mm wider, and 37 mm taller than the C-HR hybrid, with the wheelbase stretched by 110 mm. In terms of design, the  C-HR+ retains the coupe-SUV looks of its smaller namesake, though that is where the similarities end. Up front, the C-HR+ gets the familiar C-shaped LED daytime running lamps connected by a slim grille. The upright bumper features prominent side vents housing the main headlamps, while a sizeable central air intake sits near the base.

 

Also read: car&bike Awards 2025: Toyota Camry Is The Premium Car Of The Year
 Toyota C HR Electric SUV 2

 

In profile, the C-HR+ continues to feature strong cuts and creases with a notable shoulderline running the length of the doors. The windowline features an upward kink near the rear quarter glass, while the tapering rofine flows neatly into a lip spoiler atop the connected taillamps. The rear door handles are moved to the C-pillar, while the front doors get conventional door handles instead of the flush sitting units seen on the smaller C-HR. The tail section gets a boxy and upright appearance with prominent use of cladding on the bumper and full-width taillamps with an integrated lightbar.

 

Also read: Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched At Rs 37.90 Lakh 
 Toyota C HR Electric SUV 3

 

Open the doors, and you are greeted by a cabin that mirrors that of the facelifted Toyota bZ4X, that also debuted alongside. A free-standing display sits atop the dashboard in front of the driver housing the instrument cluster while a large central touchscreen dominates the centre console. The touchscreen is the nerve centre for a lot fo the in-car functions, including the temperature controls for the climate control system. A pair of wireless chargers sit lower down, while a rotary dial allows drivers to select gears.
 Toyota C HR Electric SUV 4

 

Also read: Toyota Fortuner Legender Launched With 4x4 Manual Transmission; Priced At Rs 46.36 Lakh
 

On the powertrain front, the C-HR+ will go on sale with two battery pack options - an entry 57.7 kWh unit in front-wheel drive specification or a larger 77 kWh unit offered in both front- and all-wheel drive configurations. In base specification, the C-HR+ will offer 165 bhp on tap with the power output upgrades to 221 bhp in 77 kWh FWD variant. The 77 kWh all-wheel drive trim ups the output further to 338 bhp. Power outputs are identical to the bZ4X. Torque figures have not been revealed. Toyota says that the variants can hit 100 kmph from zero in 8.6 sec, 7.4 sec and 5.2 sec, respectively.
 

In terms of range, Toyota claims a range of up to 600 km, depending on the specification. The C-HR+ will sit above the new Urban Cruiser EV in the C-segment and below the bZ4X that is positioned in the higher D-segment.

