All-New Lexus ES Launched In India at Rs 89.99 Lakh; Gets All-Electric Powertrain For First Time

Lexus has launched the latest generation of its executive sedan, the ES, in India, with the sedan being offered with an all-electric drivetrain for the first time. The carmaker says that there will be two powertrains on offer under the hood - the familiar ES 350h strong hybrid and the all-electric ES 500e. The EV is priced at Rs 89.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and is Lexus' first all-electric model for the Indian market. Prices for the hybrid will be announced at a later date.

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The new ES looks to draw design inspiration from the LF-ZC concept, with its edgy looks and sharp body lines. The new ES features a low-seat sharknose design, angular high-set LED DRLs, and main headlamp units sitting just below. The EV features an enclosed grille - the hybrid will feature a small inlet just below the grille - with the bumper featuring a prominent central intake. The heavily sculpted bonnet and black inserts on the bumper add to the sharp design.

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In profile, the new ES features a four-door coupe design with a sharp shoulderline rising upwards from the front door and into the windowline at the rear quarter window. The flared rear fenders add to the sedan’s squat stance, while at the rear, a full-width lightbar is the sedan’s most defining design feature.

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Compared to the outgoing ES, the new ES follows a minimalist cabin theme with a digital instrument cluster neatly integrated into a hooded binacle and a large 14-inch central touchscreen. The cabin also features ‘hidden’ switches that sit beneath the touchscreen and on the driver’s side, that only light up when the car is turned on.





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For now, we will only get the new ES 500e featuring a 75 kWh battery, dual-motor all-wheel drive, developing a peak 338 bhp and a claimed range of up to 580 km on a full charge. The familiar 350h set-up featuring a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor is expected to arrive later in the year.



Lexus says that bookings are now open for the ES 500e in the Indian market, with deliveries set to start from mid-2026.