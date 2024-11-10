Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Tomorrow: Price Expectation

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the latest generation of its Dzire subcompact sedan tomorrow in the Indian market. Recently unveiled, the new model gets a range of new features over its predecessor and is now powered by the new three-cylinder Z-series engine that also powers the new Swift. The sedan also recently became the very first Maruti Suzuki product to receive five stars for adult occupant protection in Global NCAP crash tests. Bookings for the car have been open since November 4, with the amount set at Rs 11,000.

The new Dzire's prices are expected to range from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

As the new Dzire will be equipped with a range of new features, it is quite likely that it will command a premium over the outgoing model. We expect prices for the new model to range between Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The list of features offered on the new model include automatic climate control, wireless charging, engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof — a first for the Dzire.

The Dzire was recently awarded a five-star rating from GNCAP

Furthermore, the Dzire will also feature a greater number of standard safety features. These include six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, three-point seatbelts for all five passengers, along with anti-lock brakes, a seat belt reminder system and rear parking sensors. The subcompact sedan was recently awarded a five-star rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). It scored 31.24 points out of a total 34 for adult occupant protection, and 39.20 points out of a total 49 for child occupant protection.

On the powertrain front, the Dzire will be powered by the same Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine as the Swift that produces 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. A CNG derivative of the Dzire will also be on offer. The car can be with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.



Upon its launch, the all-new Dzire will reignite its rivalry with the likes of the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze, which will also soon be due for a generational update.









