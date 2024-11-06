Login
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

This is the fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and it is powered by the new Z-series powertrain first debuted in the Swift
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine which makes 80bhp and 112Nm
  • Continues to offer a CNG option
  • Prices will be announced on November 11

Maruti Suzuki has officially showcased the new generation of the Dzire. This sub-four sedan metre derivative of the Swift not only differentiates itself from the outgoing generation, but it is also significantly different compared to its hatchback sibling on which it is based. It also shares the new Z series powertrain with the Swift and comes with a CNG option right off the bat. 

 

Whats App Image 2024 11 05 at 20 39 26 1

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Bookings Open Ahead Of November 11 Launch

 

Powering the new Dzire is the 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine which we first saw in the fourth-gen Swift. This Z-series engine replaces the older K-series petrol engine and makes 80bhp and 112Nm. It can be had either with a five-speed manual or an AMT. With the manual transmission, the Dzire claims to offer a mileage of 24.79kmpl while the AMT is good enough for 25.71kmpl. The CNG derivative has a claimed fuel efficiency of 33.73kms/kg. 

 

PowertrainMileage
1.2 Petrol Manual24.97kmpl
1.2 Petrol AMT25.71kmpl
1.2 Petrol CNG Manual33.73km/kg

 

In terms of appearance, the new-gen Dzire sports rectangular headlamps with all LED elements. These headlamps are joined by a thick chrome bar that sits above a much larger radiator grille. The front bumper looks sporty too with circular fog lamps on either side. In profile, it still has a sub-4 metre length and it sits on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the tri-arrow-shaped tail lamps signature is prominent while the tail lamps are also joined by a thick chrome garnish. 

 

Whats App Image 2024 11 05 at 20 39 26 2

 

On the inside, the completely revamped cabin is inspired by more expensive Maruti Suzuki models. There’s a 9.0-inch floating display while some elements like the steering wheel, analogue dials and some buttons are very familiar still. The most important addition to this new Dzire is the sunroof apart from usual creature comforts like automatic AC, wireless charging, rear AC vents and a wooden insert on the dashboard. Also, six airbags are being offered along with a 360-degree camera and three-pointed seatbelts for all passengers. 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Interior Leaked Ahead Of Launch 

 

Whats App Image 2024 11 05 at 20 39 25

 

Prices for the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be announced on November 11. It will continue to rival the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze in the sub-4 metre sedan segment. An update for the latter was also recently teased ahead of its official debut.

