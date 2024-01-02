Login

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa Sold Over 5 Lakh Cars And SUVs In CY2023

Volumes grew by over 50 per cent for Maruti Suzuki’s premium vehicle retail chain over 2022.
By Amaan Ahmed

1 mins read

Published on January 2, 2024

Story
  • Maruti Suzuki Nexa records sales of 5.09 lakh units in 2023; a 53 per cent rise over CY2022.
  • Baleno, Fronx and Grand Vitara made up over 80 per cent of total Nexa volumes.
  • Maruti’s maiden electric car is likely to be retailed through Nexa outlets.

As Maruti Suzuki scaled a new sales high in 2023 by shipping over 20 lakh vehicles, its premium vehicle retail chain Nexa, too, recorded its best-ever sales in a calendar year. Just a little over 5.09 lakh cars and SUVs were sold via Maruti’s Nexa outlets from January to December, marking a substantial increase of around 53 per cent over calendar year 2022 (3.32 lakh units). Sales from Nexa made up close to 30 per cent of Maruti’s total passenger vehicle sales (17.07 lakh units) in the year. Notably, three of the eight models retailed via Nexa made up close to 80 per cent of the network’s total sales.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Registers Over 20 Lakh Sales In CY2023

 

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno – which is among Maruti’s three top-selling cars – led the way for the Nexa range, with 1.94 lakh units sold. Following the Baleno was the Grand Vitara SUV, racking up sales of just a little over 1.13 lakh units. The addition to the Nexa portfolio in 2023 that made the biggest difference was the Fronx crossover, with Maruti shipping 94,300 units since its launch in April. Cumulatively, the Baleno, Grand Vitara and Fronx made up 78.7 per cent of Nexa volumes in CY2023.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January 2024

 

The Baleno was the best-selling Nexa model, with 1.94 lakh units sold.

 

Sales of the Ertiga-based XL6 MPV stood at 38,600 units, and 38,300 units of the ageing Ignis hatchback were sold last year. The highly anticipated Jimny received a relatively lukewarm response, with just 16,200 units sold since the off-roader went on sale in April. Sales of the Maruti Ciaz slowed as well, with just 11,000 units shipped in 2023, and just 489 units were dispatched in the last month of the year.

 

The Invicto MPV, which is based on alliance partner Toyota’s hot-selling Innova Hycross and is the most expensive Maruti on sale (priced from Rs 24.82 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh), recorded sales of 3,400 units since sales commenced in June. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, revealed the company is presently receiving around 300 to 400 units of the Invicto from Toyota every month.

 

While Maruti expects overall market growth to be muted in 2024 on the back of a bumper 2023, its Nexa model range is likely to receive another vital addition in the form of the EVX. Maruti’s maiden electric vehicle – a compact SUV with over 500 kilometres of range – is likely to be retailed via the Nexa retail chain, and the production-ready Maruti EVX is expected to be unveiled some time towards the end of 2024.

