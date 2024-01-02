Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa Sold Over 5 Lakh Cars And SUVs In CY2023
By Amaan Ahmed
1 mins read
Published on January 2, 2024
- Maruti Suzuki Nexa records sales of 5.09 lakh units in 2023; a 53 per cent rise over CY2022.
- Baleno, Fronx and Grand Vitara made up over 80 per cent of total Nexa volumes.
- Maruti’s maiden electric car is likely to be retailed through Nexa outlets.
As Maruti Suzuki scaled a new sales high in 2023 by shipping over 20 lakh vehicles, its premium vehicle retail chain Nexa, too, recorded its best-ever sales in a calendar year. Just a little over 5.09 lakh cars and SUVs were sold via Maruti’s Nexa outlets from January to December, marking a substantial increase of around 53 per cent over calendar year 2022 (3.32 lakh units). Sales from Nexa made up close to 30 per cent of Maruti’s total passenger vehicle sales (17.07 lakh units) in the year. Notably, three of the eight models retailed via Nexa made up close to 80 per cent of the network’s total sales.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Registers Over 20 Lakh Sales In CY2023
The Maruti Suzuki Baleno – which is among Maruti’s three top-selling cars – led the way for the Nexa range, with 1.94 lakh units sold. Following the Baleno was the Grand Vitara SUV, racking up sales of just a little over 1.13 lakh units. The addition to the Nexa portfolio in 2023 that made the biggest difference was the Fronx crossover, with Maruti shipping 94,300 units since its launch in April. Cumulatively, the Baleno, Grand Vitara and Fronx made up 78.7 per cent of Nexa volumes in CY2023.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices From January 2024
The Baleno was the best-selling Nexa model, with 1.94 lakh units sold.
Sales of the Ertiga-based XL6 MPV stood at 38,600 units, and 38,300 units of the ageing Ignis hatchback were sold last year. The highly anticipated Jimny received a relatively lukewarm response, with just 16,200 units sold since the off-roader went on sale in April. Sales of the Maruti Ciaz slowed as well, with just 11,000 units shipped in 2023, and just 489 units were dispatched in the last month of the year.
The Invicto MPV, which is based on alliance partner Toyota’s hot-selling Innova Hycross and is the most expensive Maruti on sale (priced from Rs 24.82 lakh to Rs 28.42 lakh), recorded sales of 3,400 units since sales commenced in June. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, revealed the company is presently receiving around 300 to 400 units of the Invicto from Toyota every month.
While Maruti expects overall market growth to be muted in 2024 on the back of a bumper 2023, its Nexa model range is likely to receive another vital addition in the form of the EVX. Maruti’s maiden electric vehicle – a compact SUV with over 500 kilometres of range – is likely to be retailed via the Nexa retail chain, and the production-ready Maruti EVX is expected to be unveiled some time towards the end of 2024.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 8,400 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,447 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 30,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 9,400 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 52,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 29,454 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 6,803 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17685 second ago
Lee has 30 years of experience in the automotive sector and has held leadership positions previously.
-13760 second ago
The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is all set to be launched in India on January 16, and ahead of its launch, the company has now opened bookings for the compact SUV. Customers can book the new Creta for a token of Rs. 25,000.
-13083 second ago
The new motorcycle from Hero is set for launch on January 22 and is likely to be available for curated ride experience from February 15-16 onwards
-11422 second ago
TVS Motor Company sold a total of 301,898 units in December 2023, which is 25 per cent more than 242,012 units sold in December last year.
-8257 second ago
The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.
-8133 second ago
Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Himalayan by up to Rs. 16,000, from January 1, 2024.
-7997 second ago
Skoda’s long-running sedan, the Octavia, is all set to get a generation upgrade next month.
-2226 second ago
The brand exported 3,749 units, showing a growth of 170 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.
1 hour ago
Additionally, the company also saw an increase of 10 per cent in exports, up from 1,48,300 units in CY22 to 1,63,675 units in CY23
15 hours ago
MG Motor India sold 56,902 units in CY2023, growing by 18 per cent, while EVs contribute about 25 per cent to the total sales of the company
16 hours ago
The manufacturer also recorded its highest ever calendar year exports of 2,69,046 units
1 day ago
The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been rendered based on the 4th-gen Swift.
6 days ago
There were some big-ticket launches in the Indian market in 2023 in the SUV space.
12 days ago
Replying to customer concerns about S-Presso's safety standard, post the Global NCAP crash results, Suzuki Auto South Africa's official handles have commented on social media saying that the model sold there are safer than the ones sold in India.
12 days ago
With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023