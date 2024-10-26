New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch On November 11; Most Popular Sub-4M Sedan Set To Gain Sunroof

One of the biggest launches of 2024 will take place in the month of November. carandbike can now confirm Maruti Suzuki will launch the all-new Dzire on November 11. The fourth generation of India’s best-selling subcompact sedan will succeed the third-generation Dzire, which has been on sale since 2017. This time, Maruti Suzuki is expected to make a conscious effort to visually distinguish the Dzire from the Swift hatchback it is based on, with spy shots establishing the adoption of a different front-end for the sedan. Additionally, the new Dzire is also expected to feature the same, frugality-focused petrol engine as the new-generation Swift launched earlier this year.

Test mules have previously hinted at a new visual identity for the upcoming Dzire. It is expected to have an upright front-end with new LED headlights, DRLs, and fog lamps, a large grille with horizontal slats, and new bumpers and alloy wheels. At the rear, it is likely to feature smoked LED tail-lights.

When it comes to features, the new Dzire is expected to get the same freestanding central touchscreen (likely to be a 9.0-inch unit) as seen on the new Swift. Also expected to be part of the equipment list are Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, a flat bottom three-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, USB charging ports at the front and rear, a semi-digital instrument cluster, engine start/stop button, rear AC vents, and an electric sunroof – which will be a first for the Dzire.

On the powertrain front, the Dzire is expected to house the same engine as the Swift, featuring the new Z-series 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine producing 80.5 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. It is anticipated to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed automated manual transmission. Just like the Swift, the compact sedan, too, will be offered in CNG form, but it is unclear at this point if the Dzire CNG will be available at the time of launch.

The Dzire rivals the Hyundai Aura and the Honda Amaze, with the latter set to be launched in third-gen avatar in the coming months. Expect the new Dzire’s prices to only be marginally higher than those of the outgoing model, with the exception being the top variants, which, on account of having far more features than before, will be notably more expensive.