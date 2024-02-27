Login

car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Wins Compact Car Of The Year

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx had to compete with the likes of the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen eC3 for the coveted title.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Fronx had to compete with the Hyundai Exter and Citroen eC3
  • The Fronx is compact, fun-to-drive, and feature loaded
  • The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced at Rs. 7.52 lakh to Rs. 12.88 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been bestowed with the Compact Car of the Year title at the car&bike Awards 2024. The Baleno-based compact crossover SUV has created huge waves in the market for its peppy performance, compact size, and a long list of smart features. And these aspects have also caught the eye of our esteemed jury. However, it was in no way an easy win for the Fronx, Maruti Suzuki’s contender had to compete with the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen eC3 for the coveted title. In fact, the Exter lost the top spot by a very small margin.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though

Despite its compact size, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx looks big, especially from the front section. The boxy nose with the prominent grille, black cladding on the underbody and wheel arches, and the bold alloy wheels all give it that robust stance. At the same time, the car is loaded with features like – LED headlights and DRLs, LED taillights, 360-degree view cameras, head-up display, 6 airbags and more. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, And Grand Vitara Will Undergo Bharat NCAP Tests

 

Customers also have the option to choose between two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre turbocharged, unit and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor. Both come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and while the turbo petrol gets the option of a CVT automatic, the NA version can be had with an AMT unit as well. Maruti also offers the car in CNG option. 

 

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced at Rs. 7.52 lakh to Rs. 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

# carandbike-awards# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.0
2019 Hyundai Creta
  • 55,550 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.5
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 33,410 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.9 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.

car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.

car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp had a stellar 2023 and deservedly wins the ‘Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s car&bike Awards.

car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!

car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.

car&bike Awards 2024: Anand Kulkarni Is The Tech Maestro Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Anand Kulkarni Is The Tech Maestro Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.

carandbike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is The Breakthrough Car of the Year
carandbike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is The Breakthrough Car of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.

carandbike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Car of the Year – Honda Elevate
carandbike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Car of the Year – Honda Elevate
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna

car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers Choice Electric Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers Choice Electric Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Citroen’s first EV for India was voted as the favourite EV on sale in India ahead of the likes Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mahindra XUV400.

car&bike awards 2024: TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Viewers’ Choice Bike Of The Year
car&bike awards 2024: TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Viewers’ Choice Bike Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The swashbuckling streetfighter from TVS Motor Company proved to be the most popular motorcycle in the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year category at the 2024 car&bike awards.

car&bike Awards 2024: Bajaj Pulsar N150 Wins ‘Commuter Motorcycle of the Year’ Award
car&bike Awards 2024: Bajaj Pulsar N150 Wins ‘Commuter Motorcycle of the Year’ Award
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The Bajaj Pulsar N150 proved to be the best amongst the commuter motorcycle category at this year’s car&bike awards. It faced tough competition from the Honda duo of Shine 100 and SP160.

car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is The Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is The Adventure Motorcycle Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan is a game-changer and a significant improvement over its predecessor. The jury was unanimous in picking the Himalayan.

car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Wins Car Design of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Mercedes-AMG SL55 Roadster 4MATIC+ Wins Car Design of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

In addition to the SL 55, the final shortlist included the BMW iX1, the 7 Series, the MG Comet EV and the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.

car&bike awards 2024: Aprilia Rs 457 Wins The ‘Bike Design of the Year’ Award
car&bike awards 2024: Aprilia Rs 457 Wins The ‘Bike Design of the Year’ Award
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Among all the two-wheelers that were present at this year’s Jury Round, the Aprilia Rs 457 emerged to claim the title for the best design award

carandbike Awards 2022: Viewers' Choice EV of the Year - Tata Tigor EV
carandbike Awards 2022: Viewers' Choice EV of the Year - Tata Tigor EV
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Tata's affordable EV was the people's choice as EV of the Year ahead of more expensive luxury EVs from Europe.

c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved