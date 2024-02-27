car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Wins Compact Car Of The Year

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been bestowed with the Compact Car of the Year title at the car&bike Awards 2024. The Baleno-based compact crossover SUV has created huge waves in the market for its peppy performance, compact size, and a long list of smart features. And these aspects have also caught the eye of our esteemed jury. However, it was in no way an easy win for the Fronx, Maruti Suzuki’s contender had to compete with the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen eC3 for the coveted title. In fact, the Exter lost the top spot by a very small margin.

Despite its compact size, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx looks big, especially from the front section. The boxy nose with the prominent grille, black cladding on the underbody and wheel arches, and the bold alloy wheels all give it that robust stance. At the same time, the car is loaded with features like – LED headlights and DRLs, LED taillights, 360-degree view cameras, head-up display, 6 airbags and more.

Customers also have the option to choose between two petrol engines – a 1.0-litre turbocharged, unit and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor. Both come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and while the turbo petrol gets the option of a CVT automatic, the NA version can be had with an AMT unit as well. Maruti also offers the car in CNG option.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is priced at Rs. 7.52 lakh to Rs. 12.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).