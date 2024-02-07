Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
Published on February 7, 2024
- Maruti Suzuki Fronx has garnered a lot of popularity in the Indian market
- Maruti sells about 12,000 to 13,500 units of the Fronx per month
- Retail sales for Jimny stood at 4500 units in December 2023
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has garnered a lot of popularity in the Indian market. Since its launch in April 2023, the Indo-Japanese carmaker has sold over 1 lakh units of the crossover, which also makes it the quickest car to achieve this feat in merely 10 months. In fact, currently, Maruti Suzuki India sells close to 13,500 units of the Fronx every month, a close second to the company’s best-selling Nexa product, the Baleno. However, despite such impressive monthly numbers, the car has yet to penetrate the Top 10 best-selling cars list, which has always been dominated by Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti sells about 12,000 to 13,500 units of the Fronx per month
Speaking to car&bike recently, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India says: “Fronx, which was brought in April (last year), is doing about 12,000 to 13,500 per month, which is substantial. In fact, Fronx was the fastest to cross the 1 lakh units mark ever in the Indian auto industry. That was in less than 10 months. So that is very successful from a volume perspective.”
In comparison, the Baleno does an average of about 14,000 to 15,000 units every month and has consistently been part of the Top 10 best-selling cars list. In fact, the fact that the Fronx has not been able to enter the list shows how close the competition is.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Races Past 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just 10 Months
Retail sales for Jimny stood at 4500 units in December 2023 due to special discounts
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched; Priced Rs 2 Lakh Lower
Another Nexa product that, Srivastava says, has managed to make an impression in the last couple of months is the Jimny 5-door SUV. The small 4x4 SUV is living up to the company’s sales expectations. In fact, the carmaker managed to sell close to twice as many Jimny’s in December 2023 than in previous months, likely helped by the introduction of a more affordable variant. Srivastava said, “(With) the Jimny, our expectation was about 2,500 per month. We have been doing that. If you take the cumulative number, in December, the retail of Jimny was more than 4,500.”
Also Read: Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door Launched In The Philippines
Having said that, it will take the company a couple more months to gauge the real market sentiment towards the genuine off-roader being lapped up as an everyday car. Saying it’s a ‘Wait and Watch’ game, Srivastava added, “I would say we have to wait and see how the Jimny demand shifts going forward. It's a niche segment. In that sense, large volumes cannot be expected.”
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17720 second ago
50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024
-17404 second ago
As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.
-16438 second ago
The Taycan gets minor styling updates, but Porsche has made notable upgrades under the skin.
-14655 second ago
This discount applies to all purchases made using any debit or credit cards through Amazon.
-14442 second ago
While a bevy of specialty firms offer the option of armouring up existing vehicles, there are some manufacturers that offer enhanced protection from the factory.
-11542 second ago
The new chrome shade is available at a slight premium on the Yamaha FZ-X, while the first 100 buyers will get a Casio G-Shock watch as part of a special offer
-572 second ago
Skoda has released sketches showcasing the design of the Octavia which reveals changes to the front and rear bumpers along with revised LED DRLs
2 hours ago
After launching EV6 in 2022, Kia is looking to expand its EV lineup in India with the flagship EV9 electric SUV. It has been spotted testing in India for the first time.
2 hours ago
Ducati riders dominated most of the top positions, with seven out of the top ten spots occupied by riders from the Bologna factory
2 hours ago
The Kinetic Green E-Luna revives the iconic name from the 80s in the form of an electric moped. Pre-bookings are open for Rs 500.
18 hours ago
This new edition brings cosmetic changes worth Rs 43,000 in the form of accessories.
1 day ago
Tesla sold 1.23 million units of the Model Y worldwide, followed by the Toyota RAV4 and Corolla at 1.07 million and 1.01 million respectively.
4 days ago
While starting prices for both the ZS EV and the Comet EV have been lowered, the Hector diesel and the Gloster too have received price revisions.
5 days ago
Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,
5 days ago
The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit