Maruti Suzuki Fronx Becomes Second Best-Selling Nexa Product; Yet To Join Top 10 List Though

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has garnered a lot of popularity in the Indian market. Since its launch in April 2023, the Indo-Japanese carmaker has sold over 1 lakh units of the crossover, which also makes it the quickest car to achieve this feat in merely 10 months. In fact, currently, Maruti Suzuki India sells close to 13,500 units of the Fronx every month, a close second to the company’s best-selling Nexa product, the Baleno. However, despite such impressive monthly numbers, the car has yet to penetrate the Top 10 best-selling cars list, which has always been dominated by Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti sells about 12,000 to 13,500 units of the Fronx per month

Speaking to car&bike recently, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India says: “Fronx, which was brought in April (last year), is doing about 12,000 to 13,500 per month, which is substantial. In fact, Fronx was the fastest to cross the 1 lakh units mark ever in the Indian auto industry. That was in less than 10 months. So that is very successful from a volume perspective.”

In comparison, the Baleno does an average of about 14,000 to 15,000 units every month and has consistently been part of the Top 10 best-selling cars list. In fact, the fact that the Fronx has not been able to enter the list shows how close the competition is.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Races Past 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Just 10 Months

Retail sales for Jimny stood at 4500 units in December 2023 due to special discounts

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched; Priced Rs 2 Lakh Lower

Another Nexa product that, Srivastava says, has managed to make an impression in the last couple of months is the Jimny 5-door SUV. The small 4x4 SUV is living up to the company’s sales expectations. In fact, the carmaker managed to sell close to twice as many Jimny’s in December 2023 than in previous months, likely helped by the introduction of a more affordable variant. Srivastava said, “(With) the Jimny, our expectation was about 2,500 per month. We have been doing that. If you take the cumulative number, in December, the retail of Jimny was more than 4,500.”

Also Read: Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door Launched In The Philippines

Having said that, it will take the company a couple more months to gauge the real market sentiment towards the genuine off-roader being lapped up as an everyday car. Saying it’s a ‘Wait and Watch’ game, Srivastava added, “I would say we have to wait and see how the Jimny demand shifts going forward. It's a niche segment. In that sense, large volumes cannot be expected.”