Made-In-India Suzuki Jimny 5-door Launched In The Philippines

Suzuki Philippines has launched the new Jimny 5-door in the market with the off-roader exported from India to the South East Asian country. This is the brand’s first launch for the new year, and the Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be sold alongside the Jimny 3-door version that’s already on sale in the market.

The Suzuki Jimny 5-door is priced at 15,58,000 pesos (around Rs. 22.99 lakh) for the GL MT variant, while the GLX AT variant is priced at 16,98,000 pesos (around Rs 25 lakh). Customers will have to pay an additional 10,000 pesos for a dual-tone finish on the sub-4-metre SUV. In comparison, the Jimny 3-door is priced from 12,58,000 pesos (around Rs 18.56 lakh) for the GL MT, going up to 13,30,000 pesos (around Rs 19.63 lakh) for the GLX AT dual-tone.

Visually, the Jimny 5-door gets no changes over the India-spec model and retails the distinctive style with the vertically-stacked grille, alloy wheels, and a boxy silhouette. On the feature front, the GLX variant gets LED headlights as standard, along with an auto levelling feature. The entry-level GL variant will get halogen lights instead. The cabin features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the GLX, as against a 7-inch unit on the GL. It comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The SUV also gets automatic climate control, toggle switches on the centre console, a four-speaker sound system, steering-mounted audio controls, leather seats, and more.

The Jimny 5-door for the Philippines remains identical to the model sold in India. Power comes from the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that develops 100 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired either to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission, which is only available on the top-spec GLX. The off-roader gets 4x4 as standard, called selectable 4WD called AllGrip Pro, sending power to all four wheels.

The safety list comprises ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control, hill-start and hill-descent control, a reverse camera, parking sensors, and dual front airbags. Suzuki Philippines is offering the side front airbags and curtain airbags (front and rear) only on the GLX trim. The SUV is available in several colours, including Jungle Green, Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic, Arctic White Pearl, and Granite Gray Metallic, while the dual-tone options include Sizzling Red Metallic with Bluish Black Pearl and Chiffon Ivory Metallic with Bluish Black Pearl.