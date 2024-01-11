Maruti Suzuki To Invest Rs 35,000 Crore To Set Up New Plant In Gujarat
By Yash Sunil
2 mins read
Published on January 11, 2024
- Maruti Suzuki wants to increase its manufacturing capacity from 750,000 units to 1 million units
- The new line is expected to be operational from 2028-2029
- As of now, MSIL has a total annual production capacity of 2.25 million units across its three plants in India
Maruti Suzuki India has announced an investment of Rs. 35,000 in Gujarat to set up a new manufacturing facility in the State. The investment amount excludes land acquisition costs. This new plant in Gujarat is aimed to start operation in FY2028-29, and in future will have a total production capacity of 1 million units per year. Details about the location and the models to be produced at the plant will be shared later.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Signs Rs. 3,000 Crore MoU With Tamil Nadu Government
The Maruti Suzuki eVX concept on display at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.
Additionally, the company has also announced its plan to add a fourth assembly line in its existing wholly-owned subsidiary Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) plant. The carmaker will be separately investing Rs. 3,200 crore for setting up the new production line, which will be used to manufacture electric vehicles. With the new assembly line, Maruti Suzuki will be able to additionally produce 250,000 units annually. With this, the annual production capacity of SMG will increase from the current 750,000 units to 1 million units. The new line will start operation from 2026-27.
The two investments were announced by Toshihiro Suzuki, president of Suzuki Motor Company (SMC), at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SMC is MSIL's parent company. At present, MSIL has a total annual production capacity of 2.25 million units at its three plants, which are located at Gurugram in Haryana, Manesar in Haryana and Hansalpur in Gujarat.
"Maruti Suzuki plans to secure a production capacity of approximately 4 million units in India by 2030-31 to prepare for future expansion of the automobile market in India. The new plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, which is planned to start operation in 2025, the new plant in Gujarat and the fourth production line of SMG (the company running the existing Gujarat plant) will help achieve the milestone of 4 million" said the company statement.
Also Read: Hyundai Motor India To Invest Rs 6,180 Crore, Set Up Hydrogen Innovation Hub In Tamil Nadu
Over the last decade, there have been many automakers who have opted to invest in Gujarat to open their manufacturing units due to the state being business-friendly and close proximity to the western coast, facilitating easy export and import of vehicles and parts. Apart from Maruti Suzuki, automakers, including Tata Motors, MG Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp have manufacturing plants in the state.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18880 second ago
Nacho Cornejo secures his second stage win, propelling him to the top of the overall standings, while Ricky Brabec claims the second spot
-18085 second ago
JLR India reported its best ever sales of 3,582 units in the first three quarters of FY 2024 – a 93 per cent growth over FY2023.
-14086 second ago
BMW Group India reported sales of 13,303 units under the BMW brand and 869 units under the Mini brand in 2023.
-3461 second ago
The production version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class will mark the debut of the new MB.OS in production vehicles.
-868 second ago
A major upgrade within 12 months of customer deliveries commencing is aimed at helping the XUV400 close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV.
6 minutes ago
The new Lamborghini Telemetry X is a track connectivity concept that will make it to the future super sports cars of the automaker
20 minutes ago
The driver, in his debut F2 season with Campos, secured multiple top 5 qualifying positions and achieved a podium finish in Melbourne
1 hour ago
The Rs 2,000 crore will be Stellantis’ second major regional investment since it first invested Rs 1,250 crore in 2019.
15 hours ago
Bajwa previously held the position of VP for sales and customer care at Mahindra and Mahindra before parting ways with the company a year ago.
17 hours ago
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival is now slightly more expensive than before.
2 days ago
The brand is aiming to invest Rs 180 crore towards a dedicated ‘Hydrogen Valley Innovation Hub’
7 days ago
Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India
9 days ago
Volumes grew by over 50 per cent for Maruti Suzuki’s premium vehicle retail chain over 2022.
9 days ago
The manufacturer also recorded its highest ever calendar year exports of 2,69,046 units
10 days ago
The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been rendered based on the 4th-gen Swift.