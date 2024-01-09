Login

Royal Enfield Signs Rs. 3,000 Crore MoU With Tamil Nadu Government

The investment will be over a period of eight years for development of new products, including EVs, as well as capacity expansion of current products as and when required, the company has announced.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Rs, 3,000 crore planned investment over 8 years
  • Investment in new products, EVs, capacity expansion
  • Royal Enfield has several new products planned, including EVs

Royal Enfield has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for a proposed investment of Rs. 3,000 crore to set up greenfield and brownfield projects in the region. According to a statement by the company, its parent company, Eicher Motors Limited, will invest the amount over a period of eight years in Tamil Nadu. This investment will be used for the development of new products, EVs (including product development and capacity building) and also for any capacity enhancement for internal combustion engine (ICE) products, whenever required. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Records Sale Of 63,387 Motorcycles In December 2023

 

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is the brand's newest model after the new Himalayan 450.

 

According to a statement by Royal Enfield, this investment is anticipated to create employment opportunities for over 2,000 individuals, both directly and indirectly, further contributing to the socio-economic growth of the state of Tamil Nadu. Key provisions of the MoU include the Government of Tamil Nadu’s assurance of necessary infrastructural support and regulatory facilitation in accordance with applicable laws. The government will also prioritise providing uninterrupted power supply and other essential infrastructure support on a best-effort basis to the company.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Prices Increased

 

B Govindrajan, CEO, Royal Enfield 

 

B Govindarajan, CEO - Royal Enfield, said, "Tamil Nadu has been our home; anchor for our engineering, technical and manufacturing foundations for several decades. This strategic investment in Tamil Nadu marks a significant milestone for us at Royal Enfield. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Tamil Nadu for their unwavering support, and we are eager to partner with the government and create a positive impact on the community and contribute to the state's overall economic prosperity. In a bid to promote a healthy balance between man, machine and terrain, we look forward to delivering on our vision of manufacturing premium and evocative motorcycles that are Made in Madras and celebrated across the world!”

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trademarks Goan Classic 350 Name

 

Royal Enfield unveiled an electric Himalayan testbed last year in prototype form. This electric adventure bike is undergoing development and is expected to be unveiled in production form by 2025. 

 

The upcoming expansion plans are expected to strengthen Royal Enfield’s production capabilities as well as contribute to the state’s position as a major automotive manufacturing hub, the statement added. Royal Enfield has also signed two similar Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) back in Jan 2019 and May 2012 with the Government of Tamil Nadu. The commitments were completed before the stipulated investment period.

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield investment# Royal Enfield Tamil Nadu
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 24.00 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2015 Honda Amaze
  • 47,900 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 79,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 2.75 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 62,546 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2014 Hyundai i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 2.85 L
₹ 6,383 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.5
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 61,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 73,810 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
2016 Skoda Octavia
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 10.00 L
₹ 22,397 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 85,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
Future Volkswagen Cars And SUVs Will Feature ChatGPT-Driven Voice Assistant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3606 second ago

ChatGPT will be offered in ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf

Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
Renault To Launch Five New Products In India By 2027
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

36 minutes ago

The upcoming models will include the new-generation Kiger and Triber, two new SUVs and an EV

All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The much awaited Triumph Daytona 660 breaks cover. And yes, it will be launched in India soon.

Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
Renault Unveils Updated Model Lineup For 2024
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The updates bring with it, a range of new colour options, the introduction of new variants, along with the addition of a few extra features

Yamaha R15 V4.0, FZ-S and FZ-X Motorcycles Gain New Paint Options For 2024
Yamaha R15 V4.0, FZ-S and FZ-X Motorcycles Gain New Paint Options For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The R15 will be available in a new ‘Vivid Magenta Metallic’, while the FZ-X will get a chrome option in the coming weeks.

Hero Maverick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch
Hero Maverick 440 Spied On Test Before Official Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Based on Harley-Davidson’s X440 platform, the spy images provide details of upcoming bike from Hero MotoCorp

Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
Rolls Royce Sold A Record 6,032 Vehicles Globally In 2023
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Cullinan SUV was the brand’s highest selling model for the second time in a row

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 80,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump In The US
Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 80,000 Cars Over Faulty Fuel Pump In The US
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

The fuel pump impeller could cause the affected vehicles to completely lose power, affecting 79,676 vehicles

VinFast Appoints Founder Pham Nhat Vuong As CEO
VinFast Appoints Founder Pham Nhat Vuong As CEO
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

VinFast also named Nguyen Thi Lan Anh as its new Chief Financial Officer

2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Report: Peterhansel's Historic Win And Sainz's Surge To Lead
2024 Dakar Rally Stage 2 Report: Peterhansel's Historic Win And Sainz's Surge To Lead
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Overcoming initial setbacks, the rally legend clinched a significant victory on the 464 km stage, outpacing Loeb by a narrow 29 seconds

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colour Options
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colour Options
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Royal Enfield has launched two new colours for the Hunter 350, Dapper O and Dapper G. Both are priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Himalayan: Old vs New
Royal Enfield Himalayan: Old vs New
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

We list down all the differences between the old generation of the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the new generation.

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Royal Enfield Records Sale Of 63,387 Motorcycles
Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Royal Enfield Records Sale Of 63,387 Motorcycles
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs. 16,000
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Prices Increased By Up To Rs. 16,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Royal Enfield has increased the prices of the new Himalayan by up to Rs. 16,000, from January 1, 2024.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Royal Enfield Signs Rs. 3,000 Crore MoU With Tamil Nadu Government
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved