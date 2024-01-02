Login

Two-Wheeler Sales December 2023: Royal Enfield Records Sale Of 63,387 Motorcycles

The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 2, 2024

Story
  • Domestic sales accounted for 57,291 motorcycles
  • Exports stood at 6,096 units
  • YTD sales for the year reached 6,85,059 motorcycles

Royal Enfield has revealed its monthly sales figure for December 2023. The brand reported sales of 63,387 motorcycles, marking a drop from 68,400 motorcycles sold in the same month previous fiscal year. The brand reported a month-over-month decline of 21 per cent in its cumulative sales as it sold an additional 16,864 motorcycles in November 2023.

 

Domestic sales accounted for 57,291 motorcycles.

 

Breaking down the sales figures, the domestic market accounted for 57,291 motorcycles in December 2023, reflecting a 4 per cent dip in sales compared to the previous year. However, the year-to-date growth in domestic sales for the financial year 2022–23 demonstrated a growth of 16 per cent with a total of 6,30,273 motorcycles sold, compared to 5,42,818 in the 2021–22 financial year.

 

Exports stood at 6,096 units.

 

On the export front, Royal Enfield faced a more significant decline, with 6,096 motorcycles exported in December 2023, reflecting a 29 per cent decrease compared to the same period in the previous year. The year-to-date export figures showed a decrease of 26 per cent, totaling 54,786 motorcycles in the current financial year compared to 73,552 in the preceding year.

 

Royal Enfield's overall motorcycle sales for December 2023 accounted for 63,387, showcasing a 7 per cent decline from the corresponding period in the previous year. The total year-to-date sales for the financial year 2022–23 reached 6,85,059 units, indicating an 11 per cent increase compared to the 6,16,370 units sold in the 2021–22 financial year.

