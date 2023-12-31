2023 Rewind: Carandbike’s Most Watched Motorcycle Videos

The year 2023 was a good one for motorcycle lovers. But which of the new motorcycles were liked the most by the viewers? We list down the most popular of our motorcycle reviews.

<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GJWr-J8tU_A?si=2my04LqhsWhyayIu" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Ultraviolette F77 Review

The F77 is a made-in-India sporty electric motorcycle that promises to shake up the market not just in India but overseas as well. It has been designed with versatility for not just roads but track riding as well. Whatever it is, it certainly kept the viewers interested.

<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GGfZaGxZTV0?si=3Sb2jKO1im72Y9fz" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

The Continental GT 650 received some significant updates and just like any Royal Enfield, it managed to garner quite a lot of attention from the viewers. How significant were the changes? Watch our video to find out.

<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VsmF0vCLvKo?si=QDFiCU4apNw2-Yqd" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

The Super Meteor 650 was one of the biggest launches in 2023 from the Chennai-based motorcycle maker. The Super Meteor 650 was shot in the Thar desert resulting in some brilliant visuals which were supplemented by an immaculate explanation of all the pros and cons of the motorcycle.

<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4tzBE_hl41w?si=GXazFSyysx0Qo5FQ" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Review

Another Enfield makes it to the list and this time its the most advanced of the lot, the new Himalayan 450. This motorcycle was first ridden in the Himalayas but we soon documented its abilities in our day-to-day riding. This video was quite liked by our viewers and you can watch it here.

<iframe undefined undefined src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jljgA6W3nls?si=GQxPdumzBZFPl22h" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Yamaha R3, MT-03

The Yamaha twins with a twin-cylinder heart made their India debut at a monumental price tag. A lot of viewers were interested in finding out what exactly was on offer in the two Yamahas that are directly imported from Indonesia.