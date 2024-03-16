Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Toyota Taisor To Debut On April 3

The Toyota Taisor will essentially be a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and will be powered by the same 1.2 litre K series petrol engine
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Toyota Taisor to debut in India on April 3.
  • Expected to feature minor cosmetic tweaks.
  • To be powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine.

The Toyota Taisor is all set to debut in India on April 3. Essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the vehicle is expected to retain most of the crossover's styling cues and be powered by the 1.2-litre, K-series engine. Toyota trademarked the "Urban Cruiser Taisor" nametag back in August 2023, which is likely what the crossover will be called upon its debut.

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Name Trademarked In India

The Toyota Taisor is likely to feature a few cosmetic tweaks over the Fronx

 

Visually, while most of the styling cues will likely be carried over, expect the Taisor to feature a few minor cosmetic tweaks over its sister car, the Fronx as has been the case with products that emerged out of the Maruti-Toyota partnership in the past. These could include a new grille, slightly revised headlamps and taillamps, and new alloy wheels among other minor differences. The interior layout is expected to be the same, featuring a freestanding 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. 

The Toyota Taisor is expected to feature the same interior layout as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx

 

Other features will include wireless phone charging, head-up display, 360-degree cameras, cruise control, connected car tech, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and rear AC vents, among other features. Key safety features include six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill hold assist.

 

Also Read: Ertiga-Based Toyota Rumion MPV Unveiled In India; Prices To Be Announced Soon

 

In terms of powertrain, the Taisor will be powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine that churns out a peak 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT, a 5-speed AMT and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. A CNG derivative of the same engine is also expected to be offered. It remains to be seen however if the more powerful 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine currently offered in the Fronx, will also make its way to the Taisor.

 

# Maruti Suzuki# Toyota Taisor# Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor# Maruti Suzuki Fronx# Toyota Taisor Debut# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 36,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 9.95 Lakh
₹ 22,285/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Innova Crysta, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2019 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 63,853 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 19 Lakh
₹ 42,553/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Research More on Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx
8.3

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Starts at ₹ 7.47 - 13.13 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Fronx Specifications
View Fronx Features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Hero Mavrick 440 To Be Launched In UK Soon
Hero Mavrick 440 To Be Launched In UK Soon
Actor And Politician Kirron Kher Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift
Actor And Politician Kirron Kher Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift
Actor Kartik Aaryan Adds The Range Rover SV Worth Rs 4.17 Crore To His Garage
Actor Kartik Aaryan Adds The Range Rover SV Worth Rs 4.17 Crore To His Garage
PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Automobile In-Plant Railway Siding At Suzuki’s Gujarat Plant
PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Automobile In-Plant Railway Siding At Suzuki’s Gujarat Plant
Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Program Crosses 10,000 Customers Since Launch In 2020
Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Program Crosses 10,000 Customers Since Launch In 2020
Skoda Epiq Electric Concept SUV Unveiled
Skoda Epiq Electric Concept SUV Unveiled
Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Likely In April 2024
Triumph Daytona 660 India Launch Likely In April 2024
Surat International Auto Expo 2024 Begins
Surat International Auto Expo 2024 Begins
Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
Citroen India To Expand Its Network To 200 Touchpoints By End Of 2024
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed In India By Rs 2 Per Litre
Petrol, Diesel Prices Slashed In India By Rs 2 Per Litre
PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Automobile In-Plant Railway Siding At Suzuki’s Gujarat Plant
PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Automobile In-Plant Railway Siding At Suzuki’s Gujarat Plant
Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Program Crosses 10,000 Customers Since Launch In 2020
Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Program Crosses 10,000 Customers Since Launch In 2020
Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Is The Trailblazer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Is The Family Car Of The Year
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Toyota Taisor To Debut On April 3
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved