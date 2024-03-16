Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Toyota Taisor To Debut On April 3

The Toyota Taisor is all set to debut in India on April 3. Essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, the vehicle is expected to retain most of the crossover's styling cues and be powered by the 1.2-litre, K-series engine. Toyota trademarked the "Urban Cruiser Taisor" nametag back in August 2023, which is likely what the crossover will be called upon its debut.

The Toyota Taisor is likely to feature a few cosmetic tweaks over the Fronx

Visually, while most of the styling cues will likely be carried over, expect the Taisor to feature a few minor cosmetic tweaks over its sister car, the Fronx as has been the case with products that emerged out of the Maruti-Toyota partnership in the past. These could include a new grille, slightly revised headlamps and taillamps, and new alloy wheels among other minor differences. The interior layout is expected to be the same, featuring a freestanding 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity.

The Toyota Taisor is expected to feature the same interior layout as the Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Other features will include wireless phone charging, head-up display, 360-degree cameras, cruise control, connected car tech, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and rear AC vents, among other features. Key safety features include six airbags, electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill hold assist.

In terms of powertrain, the Taisor will be powered by the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series engine that churns out a peak 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT, a 5-speed AMT and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. A CNG derivative of the same engine is also expected to be offered. It remains to be seen however if the more powerful 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine currently offered in the Fronx, will also make its way to the Taisor.