Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Name Trademarked In India

Toyota recently submitted a trademark application for "Urban Cruiser Taisor" to the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks Office. The new name trademark could hint at Toyota's intent to potentially introduce a new sub-compact crossover.



Also read: Ertiga-Based Toyota Rumion MPV Unveiled In India; Prices To Be Announced Soon



The carmaker ventured into the sub-four metre SUV segment with the Maruti Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser in 2020. The model however was discontinued in 2022 when Maruti launched the new Brezza. The company went on to launch the larger Urban Cruiser Hyryder later in the year with no plans to bring out a new Urban Cruiser.



Unlike the original Urban Cruiser, the new model could be based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx instead of the Brezza. As with prior models, the Toyota derivative could share much of the Fronx's design, with only tweaks to the bumper, grille and wheels expected to the exterior.

Also read: Toyota Fortuner Receives Updates And New Variants In Thailand

The sub-4-metre SUV market has emerged as a pivotal battleground for automobile manufacturers, as it caters to a wide spectrum of consumers seeking compact yet versatile vehicles. Among the leading players in this segment are the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet, all of which have managed to capture a significant market share.



Also read: Toyota Hilux Delivered To Indian Army



The Urban Cruiser Taisor, if indeed introduced, could be a pivotal addition to Toyota's product lineup, filling the void left by the discontinuation of its predecessor.