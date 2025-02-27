Login
Sell CarAwards 2025

Kia EV4 Revealed With 81.4 kWh Battery, Up To 630 km Range

Offered in both sedan and hatchback guises, the EV4 is built on Kia’s E-GMP platform and can be had with two battery pack options
By Sidharth Nambiar

3 mins read

Published on February 27, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Can be had with two battery pack options- 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh.
  • Gets a panoramic display housing three screens on the inside.
  • Has a top speed of up to 170 kmph.

Just over a week after its photos were released by Kia, the Korean carmaker has now fully unveiled the production-spec iteration of the EV4 at the brand’s 2025 Kia EV Day in Tarragona, Spain. Built on Kia’s E-GMP platform, the model is based on the EV4 concept that was showcased in October 2023. The production-spec EV4 will be offered in both sedan and hatchback guises, with two battery pack options. Kia has stated that the EV4 is scheduled to go on sale in the Korean market in March, with a European launch scheduled for the second half of the year.

 

Also Read: All-Electric Kia EV4 Unveiled; To Be Offered In Both Sedan & Hatchback Body Styles

 

The EV4 follows Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy which, according to the company,  takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. Up front, the sedan and hatchback look identical to each other. The front end of the electric vehicle comes with vertically oriented headlamps, flanked by DRLs, positioned towards the edges of the fascia. The lower section has a wide rectangular air dam, and the black element separating the bonnet from the front bumper.


AD 4nXest3NgNpVXdHDbM07zdfO2YPP0wiAxQY62s1ugpW8mr f GGew3f9i W1mYF D3vp03jb0EvUOWTCgYgeXavS5UNkql0c9cw6W0E7knCI44PsKMdU8Oifgmda0PpCIHdFIwlNu?key=MZPM YglPd jcnKao4I

The EV4 follows Kia’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy 

 

In profile, both the sedan and hatchback sport soft body lines, with wide, sculpted haunches, and cladding around the wheel arches. The sedan has a tapered, fastback-style roofline that flows all the way down to the tip of the boot lid, while the hatchback has a more conventional silhouette with shorter rear overhangs. The hatchback gets a roof-mounted spoiler, and at the rear, gets a connected taillamp setup, different from the sedan’s split setup.

 

Also Read: Kia EV4, Concept EV2 To Debut On February 27

AD 4nXdYqss vVfemFLuK76L9JuMz54ZjNDVNtar0BNVstlVVRekwr1oPkb5oc eJOC9CP7E 8TcSLdGOM7eaq QX2enIm1DzLZdPfkEbssfhyFqf54xu0vlTMiNkM ig7iqQsLhwPvoEQ?key=MZPM YglPd jcnKao4I

The interior layout of the EV4 is minimalistic and features a panoramic display

 

On the inside, the EV4 has a minimalistic layout for the cabin, in line with many other products from the brand. The dashboard is headlined by a freestanding panoramic display that houses three displays- two measuring 12.3 inches, and a 5.3-inch screen for the climate control. The EV4 also gets a 12-inch head-up display. The infotainment screen offers in-car content streaming and connectivity services, including YouTube and Netflix, Disney+, games and karaoke. The EV4 can also be had with an optional eight-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system. 

 

Also ReadNext-Generation Kia Seltos Spotted Testing With New Headlamp Design
 

The EV4 gets an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite. ADAS functions on the car include Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2, Lane Following Assist 2, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist and Remote Parking Assist Entry. 

 

AD 4nXeYgDITHdRI8ENXLmWWghw5797ynaMhJjOq2i8B4XkyowK6awQ7jA07a4uOdq3Xibb4N2BBf0wjtsep1MXLgmSISmu2mBn0g5AZC45tSRb1VUyxWR807M6SqhbIgG5L5 OBXMEiZw?key=MZPM YglPd jcnKao4I

The EV4 can be had with two battery pack options- 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh

 

Both the sedan and hatchback versions of the EV4 will be offered with two battery pack options- 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh. The vehicle is equipped with a 150 kW electric motor mounted on the front axle. 0 to 100 kmph figures for variants with the smaller battery pack are 7.7 seconds, while the long-range variants can do the same sprint in 7.4 seconds. Both derivatives can reach top speeds of up to 170 kmph. Range figures in the case of the sedan are 430 km (58.3 kWh), and 630 km (81.4 kWh), while for the hatchback, they are 410 km (58.3 kWh) and 590 km (81.4 kWh) respectively. The standard range variants can be charged from 10-80 per cent using a DC fast charger in 29 minutes, while the long-range variants take 31 minutes. 


 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

