Kia EV4, Concept EV2 To Debut On February 27

The EV4 will take the form of a high-riding sedan while the Concept EV2 previews the newest and smallest member of the Kia EV family.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Kia EV4, PV5 to debut in production spec
  • All-new Concept EV2 previews newest member of the EV model range
  • PV5 to target commercial buyers

Kia has announced the date for its third Kia EV Day along with confirming a range of models set to be unveiled at the event. Set to be hosted on February 27 in Spain, the 2025 Kia EV Day will see the brand unveil the production-spec EV4, the brand’s first electric sedan based on the e-GMP platform. Also arriving will be the production derivative of the Concept PV5 - the first of Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicles targeted at commercial operations. The list of model unveils will be rounded out by an all-new Concept EV2 that is set to preview the brand’s smallest crossover under the EV family of vehicles.
 

Also read: Next-Generation Kia Seltos Spotted Testing With New Headlamp Design
 

Kia EV4

Kia EV 4 Concept

The EV4 was unveiled in concept form in 2023.

 

Kia unveiled the EV4 in concept form in late 2023 with the model as a high-riding four-door coupe based on the e-GMP platform and featuring Kia’s latest ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Now Kia has shared images teasing the production EV4 with the final sedan looking to have carried forward almost all of concept’s design. The production EV4 is set to retain the boxy and angular proportions of the concept replete with the vertical headlamps and tail lamps and sharply raked rear windshield. Other visible elements include cladding along the wheel arches, a roof-mounted spoiler and an integrated boot lip spoiler as well - all details previously seen on the concept. The production car also features slush sitting door handles which were not visible on the concept.

 

Also read: Kia Syros SUV Launched In India At Rs 9 Lakh
 Kia EV 4

The production model looks to retain a lot of the concept's design.

 

Inside, expect Kia to adapt the Concept EV4’s minimalist theme into production form with elements such as the widescreen display housing the instrument cluster and central touchscreen being offered and minimal physical control surfaces on the centre console.
 Kia EV 4 1

Four-door coupe proportions have been retained in the production EV.

 

Kia Concept EV2

Kia Concept EV 2

All-new Concept EV2 previews the smallest crossover from the EV family of electric cars.

 

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts Ahead Of March Launch
 

The Concept EV2 is the smallest model in the brand’s EV family with the teaser images suggesting the car will be a small crossover. Notable design elements visible in the teasers reveal a split headlamp design with verticle LED daytime running lamp elements upfront and prominent use of cladding lower on the bumper. A second image previewing a portion of the concept’s rear reveals design elements such as notable cladding around the wheel arches and rear bumper, an integrated spoiler element atop the tailgate and slim vertical tail lights. Expect more details will surface at the time of the unveiling.
 

Kia PV5

Kia PV 5

The PV5 will be Kia's first Platform Beyond Vehicle electric commercial van; likely to be offered in multiple forms as previewed by the concept

 

Also read: Kia Sonet, Seltos, Carens Diesel-iMT Variants Discontinued
 

Showcased as a concept at the CES 2024, the PV 5 will be Kia’s first Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) - an all-electric vehicle platform focused on commercial applications. The PV5 was showcased in concept form in a variety of configurations including a passenger mover van, cargo van and even a chassis cab allowing owners to install a load bed of their choice fitting the needs of the business. The concept measured a notable 4700 mm long, 1900 mm wide, and 1900 mm tall and sat on a 3000 mm wheelbase.

Kia PV 5 concept

The KV5 concept made its debut at the 2024 CES and previewed a commercial van with passenger-carrying and load-hauling applications.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros To Spawn Mass Market EV For India
 

The teaser images of the production-ready PV5 suggest that here too the concept has reached production with minimal cosmetic changes. Kia will also be revealing its overall PBV strategy at Kia EV Day 2025 including providing full details of the business, its vision and the product line-up.

# Kia# Kia EV# Kia EV4# Kia EV4 Electric Sedan# Kia EV Day 2025# Kia EV2# Kia EV2 SUV# Kia KV5# Kia KV5 van# Cars# Electric Cars
