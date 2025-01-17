Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts Ahead Of March Launch

Kia has unveiled the facelifted EV6 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, ahead of its launch in March 2025. This marks the first update to the EV6 since its launch, featuring design tweaks and an upgraded battery. Bookings for the revamped model have officially commenced. The facelifted EV6 will be offered in single-motor and dual-motor configurations, while technical details about the high-performance EV6 GT variant remain undisclosed.

The updated EV6 sports a refreshed design, with the most notable change being the reworked headlights, accompanied by newly designed LED DRLs. Other exterior upgrades include new alloy wheel options, a redesigned grille, and a revised front bumper featuring reshaped air intakes. While the overall silhouette and tail-lamp arrangement remain consistent with the pre-facelift version, the rear bumper has been restyled in this update.

As for the interior, the EV6 facelift retains its panoramic curved display, which houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system. A key addition is a fingerprint sensor, enabling drivers to unlock and start the vehicle seamlessly. The updated model also includes new controls for heated and ventilated seats, positioned at the end of the center console. There is also an addition of 5 safety features in the ADAS suite.



Mechanically, the EV6 continues to offer the same powertrain options. The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) single-motor variant produces 226 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, while the all-wheel-drive (AWD) dual-motor version delivers 321 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. Kia has yet to disclose performance figures for the EV6 GT variant.

The most significant upgrade is the larger 84 kWh battery pack, replacing the previous 77.4 kWh unit. Kia claims that the new 84 kWh battery pack will offer a driving range of up to 650 kilometres. Additionally, the EV6 facelift supports ultra-fast charging, achieving a 10-80% charge in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger.