Production-Spec Kia PV5 Van Exterior Design Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut

Kia has revealed the exterior design of the production-ready PV5, the brand’s first dedicated EV under its new Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) global business strategy. The PV5 is targeted at commercial operations and has been unveiled in passenger and cargo hauler configurations. The van was previously unveiled in concept form at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES 2024) with the production variant featuring some subtle design updates.

Passenger van gets a large glasshouse and blacked out pillars; gets a lift-style tailgate at the rear.

Starting from the font, the dual-tone finish on the front fascia with the vertically oriented DRLs is retained. The off-set Kia logo of the concept is now positioned centrally in the blacked-out section with a camera module visible on the trim separator. The main headlamps sit within the rectangular panel positioned low on the front fascia. The headlamps sit along the upper edge and is separated from the air dam via a thick horizontal bar that will house the number plate. The PV5 gets active air flaps in the central air dam that open and close based on cooling requirements with a faux skid plate element positioned below.

Cargo van drops the rear glasshouse in its entirety; will be one of several body styles offered.

The passenger van features a large glasshouse with a floating pillar design. The driver and co-driver windows stretch well below the wing mirrors featuring an upward kink at the B-pillar. The rear doors are sliding units and there are large windows for the third-row occupants as well. The rear of the passenger van isn’t visible though Kia says it features a single lift-up tailgate design.

Cargo van gets barn door-style split tailgate.

The cargo van meanwhile does away with the glasshouse from behind the driver and co-driver doors, sits on different design wheels and gets barn door-style tailgate doors.



Kia however says that there will be more derivatives of the PV5 as well ‘including specialised conversion options’ that will be unveiled at Kia’s third EV Day on February 27 alongside the production-spec Kia EV4 and Concept EV2. Powertrain details remain under wraps for now.