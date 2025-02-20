Login
Production-Spec Kia PV5 Van Exterior Design Revealed Ahead Of Global Debut

The first of Kia’s EVs aimed at commercial applications will be offered in both passenger-carrying and panel van configurations among others
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 20, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The PV5 is Kia's first model under its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) global business strategy
  • Will be offered in multiple configurations including passenger and cargo vans
  • Full debut on February 27

Kia has revealed the exterior design of the production-ready PV5, the brand’s first dedicated EV under its new Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) global business strategy. The PV5 is targeted at commercial operations and has been unveiled in passenger and cargo hauler configurations. The van was previously unveiled in concept form at the Consumer Electronics Show 2024  (CES 2024) with the production variant featuring some subtle design updates.

 

Also read: Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test With Panoramic Sunroof And ADAS
 Kia PV 5 design revealed carandbike 1

Passenger van gets a large glasshouse and blacked out pillars; gets a lift-style tailgate at the rear.

 

Starting from the font, the dual-tone finish on the front fascia with the vertically oriented DRLs is retained. The off-set Kia logo of the concept is now positioned centrally in the blacked-out section with a camera module visible on the trim separator. The main headlamps sit within the rectangular panel positioned low on the front fascia. The headlamps sit along the upper edge and is separated from the air dam via a thick horizontal bar that will house the number plate. The PV5 gets active air flaps in the central air dam that open and close based on cooling requirements with a faux skid plate element positioned below.

 

Also read: All-Electric Kia EV4 Unveiled; To Be Offered In Both Sedan & Hatchback Body Styles
 Kia PV 5 design revealed carandbike 2

Cargo van drops the rear glasshouse in its entirety; will be one of several body styles offered.

 

The passenger van features a large glasshouse with a floating pillar design. The driver and co-driver windows stretch well below the wing mirrors featuring an upward kink at the B-pillar. The rear doors are sliding units and there are large windows for the third-row occupants as well. The rear of the passenger van isn’t visible though Kia says it features a single lift-up tailgate design.

 

Also read: Kia EV4, Concept EV2 To Debut On February 27
 Kia PV 5 design revealed carandbike 3

Cargo van gets barn door-style split tailgate.

 

The cargo van meanwhile does away with the glasshouse from behind the driver and co-driver doors, sits on different design wheels and gets barn door-style tailgate doors.
 

Also read: Next-Generation Kia Seltos Spotted Testing With New Headlamp Design
 

Kia however says that there will be more derivatives of the PV5 as well ‘including specialised conversion options’ that will be unveiled at Kia’s third EV Day on February 27 alongside the production-spec Kia EV4 and Concept EV2. Powertrain details remain under wraps for now.

