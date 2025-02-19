Kia Carens Facelift Spied On Test With Panoramic Sunroof And ADAS

The Kia Carens facelift continues to be tested on Indian roads ahead of its expected debut in the second half of 2025. The test mule captured on camera wore heavy camouflage, disguising previously visible elements such as the Kia EV5-inspired headlight design, though the new vertically-oriented taillamps – likely to be connected units – are visible.

Also read: Kia Carens Facelift Spied; Previews Updated Design





The focus, however, is on the roof, with the test car seemingly featuring a panoramic sunroof. The previous test mules sported standard sunroofs, suggesting that both could be offered on the MPV. The addition of a panoramic sunroof will also entail notable changes to the MPV’s roof, including the repositioning of the roof-mounted air-con vents and related components tucked away behind the headliner.



Also read: All-Electric Kia EV4 Unveiled; To Be Offered In Both Sedan & Hatchback Body Styles



Also visible are the camera units above the front numberplate and on the wing mirrors for the 360-degree cameras and front parking sensors. A closer look at the windshield also shows the ADAS module with what looks to be a front-facing camera suggesting that the new Carens could feature Level 2 ADAS tech in line with models such as the Seltos.



Also read: Next-Generation Kia Seltos Spotted Testing With New Headlamp Design



On the powertrain front, the facelifted Carens is expected to carry forward the engine options from the current model. These are set to include the pair of 1.5-litre turbocharged and naturally aspirated petrol engines and the 1.5-litre diesel. All engines are expected to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options. An all-electric derivative is also in the works.



Also read: Kia Syros SUV Launched In India At Rs 9 Lakh



The facelifted Carens will go up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 as well as the Innova Crysta at the upper end of the range in the Indian market.

Source