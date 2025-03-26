Login
Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh

The facelifted Kia EV6 made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Kia EV6 offered in a single GT RWD variant
  • Gets a larger 84 kWh; offers a claimed range of 650 km
  • Retains most of the tech but gets 5 new ADAS features

Kia has launched the updated EV6 in India following its showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The latest iteration of the all-electric crossover is priced at Rs 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in a single fully loaded GT Line variant with all-wheel drive (AWD). The single-motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) version has been eliminated for this model year. The EV6 was the first electric vehicle from the automaker in India, and this is the first time it has been updated, bringing minor cosmetic changes and a slightly larger battery pack.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts Ahead Of March Launch

 

Kia EV 6 Facelift 3

The refreshed EV6 features several styling updates, with the most noticeable change being the redesigned headlights. The new triangular headlight design is complemented by eyebrow-style LED daytime running lights (DRLs). Other exterior changes include new 19-inch alloy wheels, a revised front grille, and an updated GT Line-specific front bumper with reworked air intakes. The overall silhouette remains largely unchanged, though the tail-lamp arrangement has received minor tweaks, and the rear bumper has been redesigned.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet GT-Line Turbo Long-Term Report: First Month In

 

Kia EV 6 Facelift 4

Inside the cabin, the EV6 retains its 12.3-inch panoramic curved display, which integrates both the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. Feature additions include a fingerprint sensor, which enables drivers to unlock and start the vehicle. Additionally, Kia has introduced new controls for the heated and ventilated seats, now positioned at the end of the centre console. Lastly, the two-spoke steering wheel has also been updated, now featuring Kia’s new logo placed on the right. In terms of safety, the updated EV6 comes equipped with the ADAS 2.0 suite, which includes five additional advanced driver assistance features.

 

Also Read: Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared

 

Kia EV 6 Facelift 1

The most significant upgrade in the 2025 model is the larger 84 kWh battery pack, replacing the previous 77.4 kWh unit. Kia claims this upgraded battery will deliver a range of up to 650 kilometres on a full charge. Furthermore, the EV6 continues to support ultra-fast charging, enabling a 10-80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger.

