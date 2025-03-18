Tata Motors To Increase Passenger Vehicle Prices From April 2025

Tata Motors has announced a price hike across its passenger vehicle lineup, including electric vehicles, starting April 2025. The increase is intended to partially offset rising input costs. While the exact percentage of the hike for passenger vehicles remains undisclosed, Tata Motors has confirmed a 2 per cent price increase for its commercial vehicles, effective the same month. The extent of the hike on passenger vehicles will vary depending on the model and variant.

This follows a similar price hike in the industry, where manufacturers typically implement price revisions at the beginning of each calendar year. Earlier in January 2025, Tata Motors raised prices by 3 per cent across its passenger vehicle range.

The company is the second automaker in India, after Maruti Suzuki, to announce a price increase starting the financial year 2025-26. Primarily, both automakers have stated that this decision is driven by escalating input costs, operational expenses, and transportation costs.

Tata Motors offers a diverse range of passenger vehicles, with prices starting at approximately Rs 5 lakh for the Tiago and going beyond Rs 27.34 lakh for the Safari.